Kya Baat Hai! Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly speaks about the amazing success of her show, read on to know what she said

MUMBAI : Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as Anupamaa. The Rajan Shahi show has become one of the favorites among people of all ages and Rupali’s performance as a woman who is ready to go to any lengths to keep her family together has been loved by the audience.

Also Read-Exclusive! Rupali Ganguly credits her success to this special person, read on to know more

Speaking about the unimaginable success of her show Anupamaa, Rupali told a news portal, “I was a homemaker and was doing plays on the side. The TV industry was casting all 30-plus actors to play mothers to people in their 20s and I did not see myself in that zone. I didn't want to just be the hero's mother. I did get a few exciting offers, especially on OTT, but somehow, they never fell in place. I never got something that I wanted to do -something that would let me leave my son behind in the morning and go out to work/.”

She added, “But never in my wildest dreams I thought things would pan out this way and I would have a show like 'Anupamaa.”

She also called her hubby Ashwin Verma, her backbone, biggest critic and supporter.

She concluded, “I would have been nowhere if it wasn't for him. He took a back seat in his career to let me have my moment in the sun. He has always believed in me and wanted me to have my due as an actor. When 'Anupamaa' came, he told me to go all out as he would take care of everything else. I really hope every woman finds a partner like that, who encourages them to realise their potential and live their dreams.”

Also Read- Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anupama gets manipulated by Maya; Maya's secret man revealed

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

credit-Indiatoday