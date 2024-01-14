Kya Baat Hai! Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly speaks about the amazing success of her show, read on to know what she said

Rupali’s performance as a woman who is ready to go to any lengths to keep her family together has been loved by the audience.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 01/14/2024 - 13:00
Rupali

MUMBAI : Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as Anupamaa. The Rajan Shahi show has become one of the favorites among people of all ages and Rupali’s performance as a woman who is ready to go to any lengths to keep her family together has been loved by the audience. 

Also Read-Exclusive! Rupali Ganguly credits her success to this special person, read on to know more

Speaking about the unimaginable success of her show Anupamaa, Rupali told a news portal, “I was a homemaker and was doing plays on the side. The TV industry was casting all 30-plus actors to play mothers to people in their 20s and I did not see myself in that zone. I didn't want to just be the hero's mother. I did get a few exciting offers, especially on OTT, but somehow, they never fell in place. I never got something that I wanted to do -something that would let me leave my son behind in the morning and go out to work/.”

She added, “But never in my wildest dreams I thought things would pan out this way and I would have a show like 'Anupamaa.”

She also called her hubby Ashwin Verma, her backbone, biggest critic and supporter. 

She concluded, “I would have been nowhere if it wasn't for him. He took a back seat in his career to let me have my moment in the sun. He has always believed in me and wanted me to have my due as an actor. When 'Anupamaa' came, he told me to go all out as he would take care of everything else. I really hope every woman finds a partner like that, who encourages them to realise their potential and live their dreams.”

Also Read- Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anupama gets manipulated by Maya; Maya's secret man revealed

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

credit-Indiatoday 

Anupamaa Kavya Hotstar Star Plus Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Spoilers Malvika Samar TellyChakkar
Like
1
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 01/14/2024 - 13:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Shubhangi Atre Revels in the Delight of Kite Flying, Cherishing Makar Sankranti's Joyful Ambience
MUMBAI: Embracing the festive spirit of Makar Sankranti, actress Shubhangi Atre, renowned for her role as Angoori...
Must Read! Khushi Kapoor Advocates the Power of Positivity on The Archies Set: A Lesson in Mental Well-being
MUMBAI: The emerging Bollywood talent, who stepped into the limelight with her portrayal of Betty Cooper in the teen...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin: Ishaan Unveils Heartbreaking Truth to Reeva about Savi's Loss
MUMBAI : The drama unfolds in the world of Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein (GHKKPM) as Ishaan and Savi face a profound...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhira's Defiance Sparks Family Turmoil Ahead of Grand Celebration
MUMBAI : In the upcoming episodes of the beloved Star Plus serial, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), the Poddar...
Indeed! Vijay Sethupathi expresses concerns about overexposure, Prefers silence on film projects; Says ‘Bohot sochna padta hai jawaab…’
MUMBAI: Both his powerful performances and his restricted public profile are well-known features of Vijay Sethupathi....
Must read! Katrina Kaif sheds light on gender pay equity in Bollywood, Aiming for greater parity in the industry; Says ‘That's a really really tricky topic…’
MUMBAI: In her career, Katrina Kaif has made significant progress. After starring in Boom (2003), the actress went on...
Recent Stories
Khushi
Must Read! Khushi Kapoor Advocates the Power of Positivity on The Archies Set: A Lesson in Mental Well-being
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shubhangi
Wow! Shubhangi Atre Revels in the Delight of Kite Flying, Cherishing Makar Sankranti's Joyful Ambience
Varun Sood
Must Read! Varun Sood's Intensive Fitness Regimen and Dietary Discipline for 'Karmma Calling'
Sonal Parihar and Shantanu Monga
Must Read: Sonal Parihar and Shantanu Monga Discuss Character Arcs in 'Tulsidham Ke Laddu Gopal'
Karuna
Must Read! Pushpa Impossible" Celebrates 500 Episodes: Karuna Pandey Reflects on a Rollercoaster Journey
Lakshay Handa, Mouli Ganguly and Prapti Shukla
Exclusive: Lakshay Handa, Mouli Ganguly and Prapti Shukla roped in for Dangal TV 's next!
Abhishek
Bigg Boss 17: Whoa! Abhishek Kumar earns 70% more than the winning price; his total earnings will make your jaws drop