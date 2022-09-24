Kya Baat Hai! Banni Chow: Not Arijit Taneja but these are the 'Desi Boyz' of Banni Chow Home Delivery

MUMBAI : The TV show Banni Chow Home Delivery is gaining great attention and popularity. The story's premise is that Banni is a tough delivery lady who makes a living by doing door-to-door food deliveries. She settles for marrying Yuvan, a mentally challenged man she first takes to be a friend, as a compromise. Her transformation as a result of this marriage is the central theme of this narrative. Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta played the main characters on small screens when the series premiered a few months ago.

Pravisht who plays the role of Yuvaan has been a part of many amazing tv shows. He played the character of young Ram in the show Siya Ke Ram. In the same year, he acted in Suryaputra Karan, in which he played the role of young Yudhisthir. He was last seen in the Colors TV show, Barrister Babu. Previously, he acted in the Star Plus serial, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. Fans are loving his portrayal of Yuvan.

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because the cast shares a great camaraderie off-screen as well. They keep sharing pictures and videos together on their social media. The cast of Banni Chow Home Delivery recently appeared on the Ravivar with Star Parivaar show and all of them dressed in the same color yellow for the show.

But it is Pravisht and Rajendra Chawla’s dashing looks that has created all the buzz. Fans have even called them the Desi Boyz. Sadly Arjit Taneja who is a new entrant on the show could not be a part of the reality show with the rest of the cast.

The matching outfits of Yuvan and Dadusa are really making the fans happy.

Meanwhile on the show, Agastya comes to Banni’s house, acting as if he has forgiven Yuvan, and Banni reaches home to help them. Agastya wins their trust and he is all set to train Yuvan to become a rockstar. Yuvan is doing extremely well but Agastya has some cunning intentions.

Agastya wants Yuvan to lose, as he wants to prove to his father Param Kapoor that there is no rockstar other than him.

Agastya is playing with the emotions of Banni and Yuvan, by not letting Yuvan achieve any success.

The show is definitely coming with a lot of twists and turns and it will be fun to see what happens next!

