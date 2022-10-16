Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik’s Craze is growing on the masses; Here is some interesting Trivia about him

MUMBAI : Also read: Wow! Bigg Boss 16: Twitter goes Gaga over Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik; Call him the best contestant of the Season

Abdu Rozik has managed to become one of the most favorite contestants of India with his presence in the Bigg Boss house this year. The show seems to be having an interesting line-up of contestants this year too and they are giving out enough content.

Within the short span, he managed to become a fan favorite and the netizens are constantly showering him with love. Ever since the premiere of the show, he managed to carve out a place for himself.

1. Abdu is a Tajik singer, musician, blogger, boxer and also holds the record of being the world’s smallest singer. He had a tough childhood and began singing at a very young age. He was not able to complete his studies due to being short and was constantly body-shamed in school.

2. In 2019, he began his career as a singer and was spotted by another singer of his town. Then on he lent his voice to many Tajikistani songs.

3. Abdu is fond of luxury cars and often shares videos of expensive cars. He is a proud owner of a Rolls Royce and has a customized number plate. He also owns a swanky Mercedez-Benz New C-Class 1997 2022.

4. Abdu is all set to have a special appearance in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

5. Abdu was popular in his country but became world famous after a viral video of him eating a ‘Burger’ or calling it ‘Burgirr’ came out. He became a social media sensation and met Salman Khan in 2021 during an award function. He dedicated the song ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh’ to Salman Khan.

Abdu Rozik is turning out to become one of the most successful contestants yet. We are sure you enjoyed reading a little about his life.

