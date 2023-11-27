Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss 16's Tina Datta gives a glimpse of her birthday in Dubai, check it out

MUMBAI:Tina Datta is a huge name in the television industry and she has a massive fan following. She has been in the industry for more two decades and she is famous of her character Ichcha from the serial “Uttaran” Last year she also took part in the reality show “Bigg Boss Season 16’ where her game was liked by the audience and she was eliminated just one week before the finale of the show.

She was known for her closeness with Shalin Bhanot and friendship with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary etc. She was recently seen as the lead in Sony Tv’s Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum opposite Jay Bhanushali and the fans and the audience liked their chemistry on screen as it was a new pairing to watch on screen.

ALSO READ- Tina Datta to be seen in Durga and Charu after Bigg Boss 16?

Tina has a massive fan following and keeps sharing interesting posts and stories on her Instagram handle. Recently Tina celebrated her birthday in Dubai with her family and shared some stunning glimpses from it.

Check out her post here;

Also Read-Exclusive! Tina Dutta reveals her experience working with Jay Bhanushali and talks about the most challenging scene she had to shoot for

What are your thoughts on Tina’s birthday celebrations? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar