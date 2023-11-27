Kya Baat Hai! Bigg Boss 16's Tina Datta gives a glimpse of her birthday in Dubai, check it out

Tina has a massive fan following and keeps sharing interesting posts and stories on her Instagram handle. Recently Tina celebrated her birthday in Dubai with her family and shared some stunning glimpses from it.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 14:43
Tina

MUMBAI:Tina Datta is a huge name in the television industry and she has a massive fan following. She has been in the industry for more two decades and she is famous of her character Ichcha from the serial “Uttaran” Last year she also took part in the reality show “Bigg Boss Season 16’ where  her game was liked by the audience and she was eliminated just one week before the finale of the show. 

She was known for her closeness with Shalin Bhanot and friendship with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary etc. She was recently seen as the lead in Sony Tv’s Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum opposite Jay Bhanushali and the fans and the audience liked their chemistry on screen as it was a new pairing to watch on screen. 

ALSO READ-  Tina Datta to be seen in Durga and Charu after Bigg Boss 16?

Tina has a massive fan following and keeps sharing interesting posts and stories on her Instagram handle. Recently Tina celebrated her birthday in Dubai with her family and shared some stunning glimpses from it.

Check out her post here;

Also Read-Exclusive! Tina Dutta reveals her experience working with Jay Bhanushali and talks about the most challenging scene she had to shoot for

What are your thoughts on Tina’s birthday celebrations? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Tina Datta Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum Bigg Boss Shalin Bhanot Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Ankit Gupta Archana Gautam Salman Khan TV news Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 14:43

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal got hitched to business tycoon Aman Mehta; Check out the PICs here!
MUMBAI: Sharmin Saigal, the niece of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, recently got married! The director of the multinational...
Exclusive! Pashmina has been shot in the format and visuals like a webseries: Nishant Singh Malkhani
MUMBAI: Produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra under Alchemy Films Private Limited, Pashmina is an...
Kya Baat Hai! Pakhuri Awasthy Rode shares her joy of completing 8 years as Draupadi in Suryaputra Karn, reposts a fans' wish
MUMBAI: Pankhuri Awasthy is a well known face in the world of Television. She has been known for shows like Razia...
In COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’ Anurag faces big battle, while Ankita and Neil's nomination clash ignites explosive showdown
MUMBAI: In tonight's gripping episode of COLORS' 'BIGG BOSS,' tensions escalate as Anurag wants to voluntarily leave...
OMG! Rani Mukerji reveals after the release of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, there were many divorces, “It is very important to talk about…”
MUMBAI: Rani Mukherji is one of the finest Indian film actresses. She has won millions of hearts with her women...
What!!! New woman to enter Anuj’s life post his separation with Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Star Plus show Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television today.The show starring Rupali Ganguly and...
Recent Stories
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Woah! Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal got hitched to business tycoon Aman Mehta; Check out the PICs here!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Nishant
Exclusive! Pashmina has been shot in the format and visuals like a webseries: Nishant Singh Malkhani
1
Kya Baat Hai! Pakhuri Awasthy Rode shares her joy of completing 8 years as Draupadi in Suryaputra Karn, reposts a fans' wish
Anurag
In COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’ Anurag faces big battle, while Ankita and Neil's nomination clash ignites explosive showdown
Salman
Bigg Boss 17: Whoa! Orry shocks Salman Khan as he reveals earning Rs 20-30 just from selfies, here’s how the actor reacted
Shabir
Kanchi Kaul shares romantic moments spent with beau Shabir Ahluwalia on their 12th marriage anniversary; says 'Thankyou for the mischievous glances, secret smiles and priceless nothings'
Sheezan Khan
Exciting! Sheezan Khan all set to mark his comeback to the fiction show with Chand Jalne Laga after a break from the field