Kya Baat Hai! Check out Anupama And Anuj's First Impression Of Each other! It's Too Good!

MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and topping the BARC ratings every week.

These days, the track of the show is quite interesting as the narrative is focusing on Anupama's new life and how the Shah family is against her. Baa and Vanraj's hatred for Anupama is increasing and they are finding ways to put her down. But Anupama is standing strong and is fighting every obstacle and is coming out as a winner.

ALSO READ: Anupama : Kya Baat Hai! Rupali Ganguly reveals what Gaurav Khanna does on – sets and what he does when he has a leave

The fans of Anupama and Anuj love the couple immensely and call them '#MaAn' out of adoration. And they usually celebrate 'MaAn' day on Monday because they get to see there favorite couple again.

To Celebrate 'MaAn' Day Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna did an Instagram Live and answered a few questions but what caught our interest the most and a question fans have really wanted to know, was what was the first impression they had of each other?

Gaurav said,' When I was offered the role and I got to know that I would be opposite, I was very excited because she is such a big star, and she comes from a theatre background. But I was very nervous for my first day, to settle in, I had Butterflies especially because the star cast is so big but everybody has made me feel comfortable there was a very quick comfort zone that I found with Rupali, and even when I got home, I said to my wife that despite being such a big star, Rupali is as humble and genuine as they come and she is a delight to work with".

Rupali quickly replied in a funny way and thanked him for the compliments while also sharing her first impression of Gaurav 'That he is just too much fun to work with and they had instant comfort and have a great working relationship"

Anupama is going to see a lot of twists and turns on the show, Kavya is back with her dhamaka as Kavya begins her blame game.

Anupama tries to speak in between but gets warned by Vanraj to stay out of it.

Anuj then asks Anupama to draw a line between her and the Shah's as she can't interfere in every matter.

Anuj doesn't want Anupama to be involved in Shah's matters and get victimized all the time.

Anupama understands what Anuj is trying to say finds sense in it and promises that she will try to follow.

For More Entertainment News, Stay Tuned to TellyChakkar.com!

ALSO READ: Anupama: Anuj asks to draw a line and stay out of Shah’s matters