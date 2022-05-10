Kya Baat Hai! Check out the BTS video of Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin as they shoot for a project

MUMBAI : Aly and Jasmine are one of the most loved couples on television, and the two look adorable together.

Initially, they were best friends, but when Aly entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild-card entry, the two made their relationship official.

The two met on the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, and from there, began a strong bond of friendship, which then led to a relationship of love.

Today, the duo has a massive fan following. They are loved by the audience. Their fans fondly call them 'Jasly'.

The couple goes on vacations together and shares photos on social media, giving major couple goals as they flaunt how much they adore each other.

The chemistry between them is so beautiful that they spread love everywhere.

Now recently, the duo has got together for a project and the fans loved their chemistry.

We came across a BTS video from the project where the two are seen romancing in the rain. Jasmin is looking super hot and is raising the temperature on social media.

There is no doubt that the two look adorable together and they are considered one of the iconic couples on television.

Recently, Jasmin in her interview said that Aly and her don’t plan to get married anytime soon and they are concentrating on their careers.

Well, the fans love them as Jodi and fondly call them #JasLy.

