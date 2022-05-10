Kya Baat Hai! Check out the BTS video of Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin as they shoot for a project

Aly Goni and Jasmin are amongst the most loved couples of television and now we came across a BTS video of the couple where the two are romancing in the Rain.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 10/05/2022 - 20:00
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the BTS video of Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin as they shoot for a project

MUMBAI : Aly and Jasmine are one of the most loved couples on television, and the two look adorable together.

Initially, they were best friends, but when Aly entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild-card entry, the two made their relationship official.

The two met on the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, and from there, began a strong bond of friendship, which then led to a relationship of love.

Today, the duo has a massive fan following. They are loved by the audience. Their fans fondly call them 'Jasly'.

The couple goes on vacations together and shares photos on social media, giving major couple goals as they flaunt how much they adore each other.

The chemistry between them is so beautiful that they spread love everywhere.

Now recently, the duo has got together for a project and the fans loved their chemistry.

We came across a BTS video from the project where the two are seen romancing in the rain. Jasmin is looking super hot and is raising the temperature on social media.

ALSO READ : OMG! Jasmin Bhasin reveals that she waited for Aly Goni for three years; says “I had feelings for him but didn’t want to force my emotions on him”

There is no doubt that the two look adorable together and they are considered one of the iconic couples on television.

Recently, Jasmin in her interview said that Aly and her don’t plan to get married anytime soon and they are concentrating on their careers.

Well, the fans love them as Jodi and fondly call them #JasLy.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  Kya Baat Hai! This is what Aly Goni gifted his ladylove Jasmin Bhasin; the gift will shock you

Aly Goni Jasmin Bhasin Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 14 Salman Khan Voot Colors TellyChakkar LOVE Couple Goals TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 10/05/2022 - 20:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sangita Ghosh: Best part is that Swaran Ghar touches upon the topic of whether expecting things from one’s children is right or wrong
MUMBAI : Sangita Ghosh plays the titular role in Swaran Ghar. The show is being produced by Ravie Dubey and Sargun...
Hiten Paintal: If you want to perform well it has to be a substantial role, be it, negative or lead role or even a comic character
MUMBAI : Hiten Paintal made his comeback on the tube with Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho. In between, the actor was busy...
Shubh Shagun actor Kajolh Srivastav: This industry is about people who are workaholics and can work for 15 hours and yet look so good and fresh
MUMBAI : Actors need to understand their onscreen avatars better to play them well. Kajolh Srivastav is no different....
Anu Aggarwal talks about celebrating Navratri!
MUMBAI : Coming from a convent school, actress Anu Aggarwal says that celebrating Navratri was not really a part of her...
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the BTS video of Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin as they shoot for a project
MUMBAI : Aly and Jasmine are one of the most loved couples on television, and the two look adorable together.Initially...
EXCLUSIVE! BALH 2 fame Maanya Singh opens up on her FITNESS routine, shares about her cheats days and much more, says, ''I prefer home-cooked food more than eating outside"
MUMBAI : Beautiful actress Maanya Singh is seen in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The diva plays the role of...
RECENT STORIES
Anu Aggarwal talks about celebrating Navratri!
Anu Aggarwal talks about celebrating Navratri!