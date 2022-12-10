Kya Baat Hai! Check out the video of Ranbir Kapoor congratulating Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra on their wedding

MUMBAI : Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met on the reality show Bigg Boss where there were contestants.

They were two of the most popular contestants and the fans loved the way they played the game. They were the finalists of the show where Tejasswi was the winner whereas Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show.

Karan and Tejasswi today are an iconic couple and the two have a lot of fans who bestow a lot of love and support on them.

Today they are trending on social media and within no time, their #hastag reaches 1 million tweets which creates history on social media.

The fans love watching them together and they wish to see them in a project together someday.

The one thing that the couple has been always asked about is their wedding and the two have gotten fed up of answering it.

But now we came across a #Throwback video of Karan and Tejasswi where Ranbir Kapoor had come to visit the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors and Karan Kundrra was the host of the show.

Tejasswi had arrived on the sets to meet Ranbir and when she was introduced to the actor, the Brahmāstra actor congratulated the actress for her wedding with Karan.

Tejasswi said that she is fed up with speaking about the wedding and being asked about marriage but in return, she wished the actor on his wedding with Alia Bhatt.

Well, there is no doubt that they are an adorable couple and today they are a big name in the world of entertainment business.

