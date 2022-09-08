Kya Baat Hai! Karan Kundrra reveals that if he is the best boyfriend then Tejasswi Prakash is the best daughter – in law

MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants in the show Bigg Boss where Karan emerged as the second runner-up and Tejasswi was declared the winner.

The fans loved their chemistry and have given them the cute hashtag name #TejRan and they love the chemistry they share.



During the game, one must have seen how Tejasswi and Karan were strong players in the initial days of the show, and then when the track of their love story began their game fell, and many celebrities who came on the show did advise them to get back on track before it’s too late.

Post that in the last few weeks of the game the two pulled up their stockings and bounced back in the game and were among the top three contestants of the show.

The fans are still showering a lot of love and support on them and they do call them an iconic real-life couple.



These days both Karan and Tejasswi are being papped by the media wherever they go and are again in a lot of news.

They are considered one of the most iconic real-life couples and they have a massive fan following.

Whenever they are papped the fans go gaga over them and they shower them with a lot of love and support.

The fans have said that their love seems to be real and their chemistry makes them fall in love with them again and again.

Now in a recent interview, Karan was asked what he has to say to the fact that Tejasswi Prakash termed him as the best boyfriend to which the actor said “ If I am the best boyfriend it’s because Tejasswi has given me that respect and that’s how people see that side of me. But not everyone knows that she is the best daughter–in–law anyone can have. Just recently my mom – I and my sis were on a video call and they both were laughing their lungs out as they were recalling what Teja had told them”



He further said “ Whenever she meets anyone she is so lively and gives so much of love and care and when she is not around it seems so dull and that’s why she is so special”

Well, there is no doubt that Tejasswi and Karan are the most loved couple on television and they make a fantastic pair.

