Kya Baat Hai! Did Ekta Kapoor hint on launching Naagin Season 7?

MUMBAL :Naagin is one of the most loved shows on television. The serial frequently tops the TRP charts. The storyline is quite gripping and it keeps the audience hooked to their television screens.

Season 6 of the show is now on a much bigger scale, with a very interesting plot and storyline.

Bigg Boss 15 contestants Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Urvashi Dholakia and Mahek Chahal play the lead roles in the show.

In the initial days, the show did very well with TRP ratings and it was among the top 10 shows. But a few months later, the show dropped down and wasn’t doing that well when it came to the TRP ratings and now finally the show is going off–air this weekend.

All the seasons of Naagin have been very successful and the audience has always given it a thumbs up. All the actresses in the serial have also become very famous and are known as the Naagin of television.

Since the news of Naagin 6 going off-air has come out the fans are waiting for the announcement of Naagin 7 and are waiting to see who would be the new Naagin of Season 7.

Seems like the producer of the show Ekta Kapoor has given a hint that today at 7: 10 pm she is going to do an important announcement.

The ace producer on social media shared a message which read “Something manifesting today at 7: 10 pm! Today is the 777 portal year, No 7 on the 7th month and date 7th. Something releasing again on the 7th”



Well, with this post Ekta had been focusing on the number “7” which could be a hint to Naagin 7, though there is no confirmation on the same.

But the indication of Number 7 seems to be a hint to Naagin 7.

One would know when Ekta makes the announcement in some time to whether it was Naagin 7 or some other project.

What do you think it could be?

Naagin or some other show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

