Kya Baat Hai! Dil Diyaan Gallan’s Paras Arora buys a Luxury new ride! Check it out

Paras Arora who is currently seen in the show Dil Dyan Gallan, is a popular actor.

Paras is known for his role as Chhatrapati Shivaji in the historical show 'Veer Shivaji', Karan in 'Laal Ishq', Vikrant Raheja in 'Dil Hi Toh Hai', and Dr. Pramod Chautala in 'Kaatelal & Sons' among others.

Arora is pretty active on Instagram and often takes to the site to share updates about his life with his fans and followers.

The actor shared a major life update, he has become a proud owner of a luxury MG car. He took to Instagram to share the pictures, check them out here:

Paras Arora has been a heartthrob amongst the audience with his stellar performances in various TV shows. He recently left fans spellbound with his performance in ‘Kaatelal & Sons.

