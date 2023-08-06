Kya Baat Hai! Dil Diyaan Gallan’s Paras Arora buys a Luxury new ride! Check it out

Paras is known for his role as Chhatrapati Shivaji in the historical show 'Veer Shivaji', Karan in 'Laal Ishq' and many more roles.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Thu, 06/08/2023 - 13:37
new ride! Check it out!

MUMBAI Paras Arora who is currently seen in the show Dil Dyan Gallan, is a popular actor.

Paras is known for his role as Chhatrapati Shivaji in the historical show 'Veer Shivaji', Karan in 'Laal Ishq', Vikrant Raheja in 'Dil Hi Toh Hai', and Dr. Pramod Chautala in 'Kaatelal & Sons' among others.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Exclusive! Kaatelal and Sons actor Paras Arora to participate in the show?

Arora is pretty active on Instagram and often takes to the site to share updates about his life with his fans and followers.

The actor shared a major life update, he has become a proud owner of a luxury MG car. He took to Instagram to share the pictures, check them out here:

Paras Arora has been a heartthrob amongst the audience with his stellar performances in various TV shows. He recently left fans spellbound with his performance in ‘Kaatelal & Sons.

Do you like Paras’s performance in Dil Diyan Gallan?

Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: The distance between Sanjot and Dilpreet grows, but will their loved ones help them reunite on Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan

 

Paras Arora Dil Dyan Gallan Laal Ishq Kaatelal & Sons Dil Hi Toh Hai Veer Shivaji Sony Sab TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Thu, 06/08/2023 - 13:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kya Baat Hai! Dil Diyaan Gallan’s Paras Arora buys a Luxury new ride! Check it out
MUMBAI Paras Arora who is currently seen in the show Dil Dyan Gallan, is a popular actor.Paras is known for his role as...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Signs of Love! Sai gets the sign, rushes to meet Satya
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Drama! Satya ready to propose Sai, The latter comes to ruin it with her truth?
MUMBAI :  Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Wow!Have Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta started shooting for their next project? Here's a big hint
MUMBAI :Priyanka and Ankit are one of the most loved and celebrated on-screen couples. The two are known for their...
WOW! Teri Meri Doriyaan's Vijayendra Kumeria gives a rare sneak peek into his personal life, posts a photo with his daughter! Check it out!
MUMBAI :  Vijayendra Kumeria plays the role of Angad in this lovely tale about family and love. The actor is known for...
Audience Perspective! While Adipurush gears up for a release, is it a good decision to make Ramayana again with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt?
MUMBAI Movies being made on a similar concept are nothing new in the Hindi film industry. There was a time when...
Recent Stories
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt
Audience Perspective! While Adipurush gears up for a release, is it a good decision to make Ramayana again with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt?
Latest Video
Related Stories
shooting for their next project
Wow!Have Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta started shooting for their next project? Here's a big hint
ek episode se zyada hazam nahi hua
What! Kamya Punjabi took a dig at Sonakshi Sinha? Said, “ek episode se zyada hazam nahi hua…”
Tanishk Batra
Exclusive! “I feel that the X-factor in any actor is that he can do justice to any type of role”, Casting director Tanishk Batra talks about his casting process, his journey, and more
1
Wedding Bells to Ring in Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show, ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3’?
Shivangi Joshi
Wow! Twitterati can't wait to watch Shivangi Joshi's comeback as a lead, call her chemistry with Kushal Tandon sizzling; check out the best reactions
1
OMG! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans desperately want a SaiRat reunion, use the trend 'only SaiRat matters' to express their feelings