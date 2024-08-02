Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan joins the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as his fan does something special

Fahmaan Khan is a well known actor of television and he has a massive fan following and now one of his fans has done something special for him as they brought a land on the moon for him.
FAHMAAN

MUMBAI : Actor Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie.

His journey so far is commendable. He began his career with modeling and theatre and later on, with constant hard work, made his TV debut in the year 2015. He rose to fame with his performance in the serial Imlie.

Apart from this, Fahmaan auditioned for MTV’s reality show Roadies but unfortunately, did not garner the expected success.

He was last seen in the show COLORS serial Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii, where fans loved him as Ravi and gave him thumbs up for the show.

They loved the chemistry between Kritika Singh Yadav and Fahmaan Khan.

He was also offered the show Bigg Boss but the actor declined the project.

Post the show going off air, the actor is on a break and hasn’t yet taken any project.

As we all know that the fans of actors always do something special for them as a way of expressing their love to them.

One such fan of Fahmaan Khan has brought a piece of land for him on the moon and now he received the certificate for the lunar property.

This is really a special thing as currently only two actors hold this position and that is Shah Rukh Khan and the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and now Fahmaan Khan joins the list.

Well, there is no doubt that Fahmaan Khan has a crazy fan following. This is truly a good gesture by his fans and it’s a huge achievement for Fahmaan.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

