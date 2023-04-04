Kya Baat Hai! Fans call Aditya Dekshmukh of Lag Ja Gale a ‘copy-paste’ of this Bollywood Veteran! Find out who?



MUMBAI: Actors are always busy working, they have hectic schedules and busy lives but sometimes they also take out time to have some online fun

Social media is a big part of being a celebrity now, fans are always curious to know what goes on in their lives and never miss a chance to interact with their favorite stars, they can also sometimes bring to our attention, things that are just amazing.

Aditya Deshmukh is a prominent actor, who enjoys quite a fan following and fans are always curious to know more about him. He is currently seen in the show Lag Ja Gale.

The actor is known for his roles in shows like Ziddi Dil Mane Na, which gained him a lot of attention, and also shows like Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story, Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2, Yeh Hai Chahtein, Gumrah, Webbed, and more.

Fans often try to compare actors and find their doppelgangers with other popular celebrities. And fans have found similarities between Aditya and this great veteran Bollywood Star and they have gone far as to say that he is like a copy-paste of noneother than the great Shammi Kapoor.

The actor also joined in on the fun, by posting this reel on his social media account, Check out the video here:







Some fans said that he has similar hair, while some said that he has a similar looking to face to that of the late veteran superstar.

And looking at the video, we can definitely see why fans think so!

What did you think about Aditya’s similarity to Late Shammi Kapoor? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

