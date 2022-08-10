Kya Baat Hai! Fans of Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 are ecstatic over Ram and Priya’s return trend ‘Raya is Back’ to celebrate! Check out the best reactions here!

MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers.

And now after a terrific run of season 1 and season 2, the show is going to be back with another mindblowing season and fans cannot control themselves because RaYa is back, Yes, you read that right. Ram and Priya are back for season 3 but with a twist.

While the news of the show going off air had made the fans very sad, what they did not know was that solely because of the power of the fans, Disha and Nakuul would be back on the show.

The new season has the same names but a different vibe and a totally different cast. Apart from Disha and Nakuul, none of the original season 2 cast is returning. The first episode of season 3, which is going to be finite series as reported by the way, aired yesterday night, and the response from RaYa fans has been mindblowing and astronomical to a point.

Fans have taken to twitter to share their thoughts, and celebrate that Ram and Priya aka RaYa are back and their reactions have been amazing and we have compiled some of the best reactions here, check it out:

This is just me imagining 'dil ki dhadkan' movement in the second episode itself.

Raya is back#ItsRayaDay #BadeAchheLagteHain3 pic.twitter.com/bIoPYqY5Dm — Bindu (@BinduVasudev) May 25, 2023

At this moment, i have literally no words that can justify their 'RaYapan'!



Just know, THESE KIDS ARE SUPERIOR TO ALL!



Just look at them, grin but look around koi car thok na de#BadeAchheLagteHain3 pic.twitter.com/lQMkzWNIbG — Sanananana (@Sananruushan) May 26, 2023

And the chaotic cuties are back!!!

was grinning like a sick puppy throughout officially my fav promo! #BadeAchheLagteHain3 pic.twitter.com/y3p82LbRuL — drunkwithoutadrop (@samosaforlife) May 26, 2023

LoL Precap Ram & Priya are literally taking off from where they left #BadeAchheLagteHain3 pic.twitter.com/dwgvp14Evx — Pooh (@ThodaYehThodaWo) May 25, 2023

The response to Disha and Nakuul’s chemistry as Ram and Priya is just amazing to witness and fans are very excited to see what happens next on the show and what this story will turn out like.

