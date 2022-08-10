Kya Baat Hai! Fans of Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 are ecstatic over Ram and Priya’s return trend ‘Raya is Back’ to celebrate! Check out the best reactions here!

The new season has the same names but a different vibe and a totally different cast. Apart from Disha and Nakuul, none of the original season 2 cast is returning.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/26/2023 - 13:29
Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3

MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers. 

And now after a terrific run of season 1 and season 2, the show is going to be back with another mindblowing season and fans cannot control themselves because RaYa is back, Yes, you read that right. Ram and Priya are back for season 3 but with a twist.

ALSO READ: Congratulations! Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are expecting their first child, and announce pregnancy on social media!

While the news of the show going off air had made the fans very sad, what they did not know was that solely because of the power of the fans, Disha and Nakuul would be back on the show.

The new season has the same names but a different vibe and a totally different cast. Apart from Disha and Nakuul, none of the original season 2 cast is returning. The first episode of season 3, which is going to be finite series as reported by the way, aired yesterday night, and the response from RaYa fans has been mindblowing and astronomical to a point.

Fans have taken to twitter to share their thoughts, and celebrate that Ram and Priya aka RaYa are back and their reactions have been amazing and we have compiled some of the best reactions here, check it out:

The response to Disha and Nakuul’s chemistry as Ram and Priya is just amazing to witness and fans are very excited to see what happens next on the show and what this story will turn out like.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Abhinav Kapoor shares his blissful journey in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, reveals he got teary-eyed on the last day on set

Nakuul Mehta Disha Parmar Niti Taylor bade achhe lagte hain 3 balh2 Ram Kapoor Priya Sood balh 3 Akshit Sukhija Raya Pihu Ekta Kapoor Balaji Telefilms TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/26/2023 - 13:29

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the first promo of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 featuring Salman Khan has the host of the show
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Abhimanyu arrives at Akshara’s home, Abhir happy to see his docman
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Anupamaa: Oh No! Anupama is unable to forgive Anuj and decides to leave
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Pushpa Impossible: Fight of Love! Chirag's determination to not let the wedding happen, Pushpa finds out something BIG
MUMBAI:  Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Kya Baat Hai! Fans of Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 are ecstatic over Ram and Priya’s return trend ‘Raya is Back’ to celebrate! Check out the best reactions here!
MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. The gripping storyline and fantastic...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Trouble! Rana gets arrested, Maan to find proof of innocence
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Recent Stories
Aditi Rao Hydari
Cannes 2023: Uff! Aditi Rao Hydari looks like a ray of Sunshine on the red carpet; fans says “Gorgeous and Drama free”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Roshan Kapoor
Roshan Kapoor bids farewell to his show Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2!
Ayushi Khurana
Ayushi Khurana and the Crew of 'Ajooni' Make a Green Impact by quitting the usage of Plastic, Paving the Way for a Sustainable Future
Adaa Khan
CELEBRATIONS! Naagin fame Adaa Khan completes 14 years in the industry, check out
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
Congratulations! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Abheyy Attri and Drishtii Garewal welcome their baby girl; share adorable picture of her
India’s Best Dancer 3
5 ‘electrifying’ international dance styles to watch out in India’s Best Dancer 3 this weekend
India's Got Talent Season 10
India's Got Talent Season 10: Exclusive! Ace rapper Badshah reprises his seat as the judge of the show