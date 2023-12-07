Kya Baat Hai! Has Krushna Abhishek finally ended his family feud with Govinda? Former hints at it after dropping a video, check it out

MUMBAI : Krushna Abhishek is one of the most popular and loved personalities on television. The actor has come up the hard way with a lot of passion and dedication. Although he began his showbiz journey with movies, he has earned a lot of fame and respect on TV. He ruled the television screens with his performance as Sapna in one of the most successful comedy shows on television, The Kapil Sharma Show.

Krushna has also been making headlines for his family feud with uncle and actor Govinda for over a year now. Now, recently Krushna who is seen in The Kapil Sharma Show currently, dropped a video on his Instagram account And it will make you sit up and take notice. The video has brought the hot topic of the differences between Govinda and the Bol Bachchan actor back into the spotlight.

Some time ago, The Kapil Sharma Show’s co-comedian took to Instagram to drop a video, raising eyebrows for all the expected reasons. The video has gone viral for all the right reasons and has once again made Krushna and Govinda’s family drama a hot topic of discussion.

Sharing a video of him dancing, Krushna captioned it, “Dancing has always been my passion since my childhood when use to travel with my mama @govinda_herono1 on sets n see him dancing and acting I use to love that n today on sets doing the same thing am loving it @thedalermehndiofficial @mitalipradhan04 @lollypop0811.”

One fan wrote, “Killer Dance moves sir”, another wrote, “U dance just like Govinda.. same style, same attitude and expression”one commented, “Kya style hai?!!!!”

Speaking of reuniting with his uncle Govinda, Krushan had earlier said, “He is my mama and I know sooner or later we will be back together. I always believe that blood is thicker than water and it has the power to reunite us.” He further stated, “Once I was out shopping when the shopkeeper told me that Govinda mama was just there. So I called him and I saw him. Then like in a film scene, I actually ran in slow motion toward him. And then my maami (Govinda’s wife) came in that very moment,” He then added, “I have stayed with them for eight-nine years. They are my family and I am sure everything will be fine someday.”

