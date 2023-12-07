Kya Baat Hai! Has Krushna Abhishek finally ended his family feud with Govinda? Former hints at it after dropping a video, check it out

Krushna has also been making headlines for his family feud with uncle and actor Govinda for over a year now.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 07/12/2023 - 10:17
Former hints at it after dropping a video, check it out

MUMBAI : Krushna Abhishek is one of the most popular and loved personalities on television. The actor has come up the hard way with a lot of passion and dedication. Although he began his showbiz journey with movies, he has earned a lot of fame and respect on TV. He ruled the television screens with his performance as Sapna in one of the most successful comedy shows on television, The Kapil Sharma Show.

Also Read- This is what comedian Krushna Abhishek has to say about the court's judgement about not using Amitabh Bachchan’s vocie and pictures without his consent, Read on to Know

Krushna has also been making headlines for his family feud with uncle and actor Govinda for over a year now. Now, recently Krushna who is seen in The Kapil Sharma Show currently, dropped a video on his Instagram account And it will make you sit up and take notice. The video has brought the hot topic of the differences between Govinda and the Bol Bachchan actor back into the spotlight.

Some time ago, The Kapil Sharma Show’s co-comedian took to Instagram to drop a video, raising eyebrows for all the expected reasons. The video has gone viral for all the right reasons and has once again made Krushna and Govinda’s family drama a hot topic of discussion.

Sharing a video of him dancing, Krushna captioned it, “Dancing has always been my passion since my childhood when use to travel with my mama @govinda_herono1 on sets n see him dancing and acting I use to love that n today on sets doing the same thing am loving it @thedalermehndiofficial @mitalipradhan04 @lollypop0811.”

One fan wrote, “Killer Dance moves sir”, another wrote, “U dance just like Govinda.. same style, same attitude and expression”one commented, “Kya style hai?!!!!”

Also Read-Shocking! Krushna Abhishek is not doing The Kapil Sharma Show’s upcoming season; this is what he said

Check out the video here;

 

 

Speaking of reuniting with his uncle Govinda, Krushan had earlier said, “He is my mama and I know sooner or later we will be back together. I always believe that blood is thicker than water and it has the power to reunite us.” He further stated, “Once I was out shopping when the shopkeeper told me that Govinda mama was just there. So I called him and I saw him. Then like in a film scene, I actually ran in slow motion toward him. And then my maami (Govinda’s wife) came in that very moment,” He then added, “I have stayed with them for eight-nine years. They are my family and I am sure everything will be fine someday.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

 Credit-Koimoi

Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 Entertainment Bol Bachchan Marne bhi do yaaron Aur Pappu Pass Ho Gaya Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle The Kapil Sharma Show Govinda Kashmira Shah TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 07/12/2023 - 10:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Trolled! “Makeup Ke Chakkar Mein passport Bhul Gai” netizens trolls actress Mouni Roy
MUMBAI :Actress Mouni Roy is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in Indian cinema, over the time with her...
Faltu: Reminder! Janardhan reminds Ayaan of his promise made to Charan
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Must read! “Why ruin classics, we need some original content’ Netizens reacts as the remakes of ‘Mili’, ‘Koshish’ & ‘Bawarchi announced
MUMBAI With the rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made, our filmmakers never...
Kya Baat Hai! Has Krushna Abhishek finally ended his family feud with Govinda? Former hints at it after dropping a video, check it out
MUMBAI : Krushna Abhishek is one of the most popular and loved personalities on television. The actor has come up the...
Whoa! Varun Sood dating THIS ex Bigg Boss contestant after breaking up with Divya Agarwal? Netizens react: “Finally you got over a cheater!!!”
MUMBAI : Varun and Divya were in a relationship since 2018 and had met on the sets of Ace of Space. Varun was a huge...
Hot Pics! Here are the times actress Kate Sharma raised temperature with her hot looks
MUMBAI : Kate Sharma has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution, we have seen...
Recent Stories
netizens trolls actress Mouni Roy
Trolled! “Makeup Ke Chakkar Mein passport Bhul Gai” netizens trolls actress Mouni Roy
Latest Video
Related Stories
Finally you got over a cheater
Whoa! Varun Sood dating THIS ex Bigg Boss contestant after breaking up with Divya Agarwal? Netizens react: “Finally you got over a cheater!!!”
Bigg Boss OTT
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Kya Baat Hai! Ex – contestant Akansha Puri talks about the extension of the show and says “I would want to re-enter the house as a wild card player as the show has got extension; it would be interesting to play the game”
Nyrra Bannerjee
Exclusive! Check out the message that Nyrraa M Banerji has for her Pishachini Co-star Jiya Shankar in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2
Maira Dharti Mehra
Exclusive! “I want to spend more with these people, but everything that is happening is for the betterment of everybody,”, Maira Dharti Mehra aka Prerna from Pandya Store on the show taking a leap and her character making an exit, read more
Krutika Desai
EXCLUSIVE! Krutika Desai opens up on her role in Shemaroo Umang's Gauna EK Pratha, opens up on challenges she faced while portraying Gehna's role and much more
Aishwarya Sharma
Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma talks about the new star cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and reveals if they would do justice to the show