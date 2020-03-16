Kya Baat Hai! Here’s presenting the younger version of Naagin 6’s Pratha | Deets Inside

MUMBAI :Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Nitin Bhatia, Vishal Solanki, and more.

The show has been high on drama and doesn't fail to impress the viewers. All the actors are doing a phenomenal job with their significant roles!

As we all know that the show is going to take a leap of some 15-20 years and then on, there will be seen a lot of changes in the plot. Post leap, the young generation would be introduced as the family of Pratha and Rishabh.

If rumours are to be believed, actress Amandeep Sindhu would be essaying the role of one of Pratha's daughters and Tejasswi herself would essay the role of the other.

Therefore, here in the piece of information, we bring you a glimpse of one of Pratha's angels.

We are sure you'll are very excited for this new track in one of your favorite shows and it will be intriguing to watch Tejasswi after the leap.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Suhasini and Seema would team up so that they can create hurdles in Pratha’s life.

