Kya Baat Hai! Here’s presenting the younger version of Naagin 6’s Pratha | Deets Inside

If rumours are to be believed, actress Amandeep Sindhu would be essaying the role of one of Pratha's daughters and Tejasswi herself would essay the role of the other.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 18:56
Kya Baat Hai! Here’s presenting the younger version of Naagin 6’s Pratha | Deets Inside

MUMBAI :Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Nitin Bhatia, Vishal Solanki, and more.

Also read: Naagin 6: Exclusive! Seema Gujral and Suhasini to create havoc in the life of Pratha?

The show has been high on drama and doesn't fail to impress the viewers. All the actors are doing a phenomenal job with their significant roles!

As we all know that the show is going to take a leap of some 15-20 years and then on, there will be seen a lot of changes in the plot. Post leap, the young generation would be introduced as the family of Pratha and Rishabh.

If rumours are to be believed, actress Amandeep Sindhu would be essaying the role of one of Pratha's daughters and Tejasswi herself would essay the role of the other.

Therefore, here in the piece of information, we bring you a glimpse of one of Pratha's angels.

Have a look!

Isn't she just adorable viewers?

We are sure you'll are very excited for this new track in one of your favorite shows and it will be intriguing to watch Tejasswi after the leap.

Also read: Naagin 6: Exclusive! New buzz around, has Simba Nagpal quit the show?

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Suhasini and Seema would team up so that they can create hurdles in Pratha’s life.

Well, isn’t the angel too cute?

Do let us know your views.

For more such updates, stay glued to tellychakkar.com

Colors Naagin 6 Tusharr Khanna Yash Tejasswi Prakash Simba Nagpal Voot TellyChakkar Rashami Desai Mehak Chahal Zeeshan Khan Vishal Solanki
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 18:56

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Pushpa Impossible: Interesting! Pushpa fights to prove her point in the witness box
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has begun to make a...
What! Is Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 going the 3 Idiots way?
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported...
Alibaba – Dastaan-E-Kabul: What! Zorawar wants to kill Ali
MUMBAI : SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures , Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show also stars...
MUST READ! 'Earlier I chose to be with people who took advantage of me as I was naïve, but not anymore' Shehnaaz Gill opens up on her struggles, facing discrimination and more
MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: High Drama! Garud’s testing time puts him in a dilemma
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-...
Pishachini: High Drama! Rocky mesmerized by Pavitra, Rani takes a vow
MUMBAI : Colors TV’s new show Pishachini has created a lot of buzz among the fans. The show is based in the quaint town...
Recent Stories
Kartik Aaryan
Kya Baat Hai! Kartik Aaryan recalls his days of struggle; says “I used to travel from Belapur to Andheri on a daily basis and used to find auditions on Facebook and Google”
Latest Video