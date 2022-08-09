Kya Baat Hai! This is how Tejasswi Prakash reacts to trolls for her fake accent in Naagin 6

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash has been recently trolled for her exaggerated accent in ‘Naagin 6’. To portray the character of a foreign-returned lookalike of Pratha (the lead character of ‘Naagin’ played by Tejasswi), she changed her accent to sound like an NRI from London, but it got so exaggerated that many of her fans trolled her for it and others made fun of it.

Though in a recent interview, Tejasswi Prakash pointed out that it was all meant to make her fans laugh and if it is going viral her purpose is served.

Tejasswi’s dialogue states, “Listen, jab walk karte hai tab time nahi dekhte aur time dekh ke kabhi walk nahi karte … kyunki koi agar dekhte hai to humara figure dekhte hai aur mai apna figure maintain karti hu so isliye walk karti hoon.”

Reacting to her accent Tejasswi was quoted saying as, “I wasn’t following any accent, it wasn’t legitimate. I just wanted to make it sound extremely funny. And if people found it funny, that’s great.”

“Whatever sells. In a time when there are such good things being made, with everything nice and it doesn’t work. My show is working even when not everything happening in it makes sense. You do it convincingly and it sells.”

