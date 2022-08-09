Kya Baat Hai! This is how Tejasswi Prakash reacts to trolls for her fake accent in Naagin 6

Naagin 6 fame Tejasswi Prakash has been brutally trolled for her fake accent in the show, however, the actress said it was all meant to make her fans laugh and if it is going viral her purpose is served

 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/08/2022 - 22:06
Tejasswi

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash has been recently trolled for her exaggerated accent in ‘Naagin 6’. To portray the character of a foreign-returned lookalike of Pratha (the lead character of ‘Naagin’ played by Tejasswi), she changed her accent to sound like an NRI from London, but it got so exaggerated that many of her fans trolled her for it and others made fun of it.

Also Read: Omg! Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal turn ‘Enemies to lovers’ in Naagin 6?

Though in a recent interview, Tejasswi Prakash pointed out that it was all meant to make her fans laugh and if it is going viral her purpose is served.

Tejasswi’s dialogue states, “Listen, jab walk karte hai tab time nahi dekhte aur time dekh ke kabhi walk nahi karte … kyunki koi agar dekhte hai to humara figure dekhte hai aur mai apna figure maintain karti hu so isliye walk karti hoon.”

Also Read:Omg! Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal turn ‘Enemies to lovers’ in Naagin 6?

Reacting to her accent Tejasswi was quoted saying as, “I wasn’t following any accent, it wasn’t legitimate. I just wanted to make it sound extremely funny. And if people found it funny, that’s great.”

“Whatever sells. In a time when there are such good things being made, with everything nice and it doesn’t work. My show is working even when not everything happening in it makes sense. You do it convincingly and it sells.”

Credit: Koimoi
    
 

TellyChakkar Television Tejasswi Prakash Nagin 6 Bigg Boss 15 LOCK UPP Swaragini Khatra Khatra Khatra Rula Deti Hai Karan Kundrra
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/08/2022 - 22:06

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Kairav wants to surrender, Neil spots Akshara
MUMBAI : Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set for a leap in tonight's episode and the viewers can't keep...
EXCLUSIVE! Muskurane Ki Wajah Ho fame Deepali Pansare opens up on playing negative characters, shares her bond with the star cast and much more
MUMBAI : Stunning actress Deepali Pansare is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry. The diva has...
Kya Baat Hai! This is how Tejasswi Prakash reacts to trolls for her fake accent in Naagin 6
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash has been recently trolled for her exaggerated accent in ‘Naagin 6’. To...
EXCLUSIVe! Alma Hussein on her bond with Paras Kalnawat: He is a gem of a person and he was the first friend I made on the set of Anupamaa
MUMBAI : Star Plus' show Anupamaa has constantly been in the news for all the reasons. While the show refuses to leave...
WOW! 7 cast members of Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya who have been on the show since the beginning
MUMBAI : The popular Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been on air since 2014 and is still being loved by the audience. The...
MUST READ: Here’s a List of all the New and Upcoming Shows and Series Streaming on OTT platforms near You in 2022! Read More!
MUMBAI -  Web Series and OTT shows have become all the rage over these past few years. They have taken over the...
Recent Stories
Urvashi Rautela
OMG! This is how netizens react to Urvashi Rautela’s latest social media post that features Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah
Latest Video