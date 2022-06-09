Omg! Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal turn ‘Enemies to lovers’ in Naagin 6?

Naagin 6 has always come up with new twists and turns and now with the leap it has brought the biggest twist of all. Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal who were competitors on the show ‘Bigg Boss 15', will be seen opposite each other. 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/06/2022 - 17:09
MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash’s fame skyrocketed after she won Bigg Boss season 15 and landed the new and highly anticipated season of Naagin, season 6. The show is iconic, and it adds to Tejasswi's list of accomplishments. Not to mention her relationship with Karan Kundrra is always making news.

Prakash made her acting debut in Life OK's 2012. She starred as Dhara in Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki in 2013. She played Ragini Gadodia in Colors TV's Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur from 2015 to 2016, opposite Namish Taneja

ALSO READ: Adorable! Netizens share their amazing reactions as Tejasswi comments 'Mine' under Karan Kundrra's post

Everything that #TejRan touches turns into gold. But let's trace it back to where it all started in the Bigg Boss House. And in exciting news, as we reported earlier that Bigg Boss fame and former contestant Pratik Sehajpal will be joining the highly coveted season of Naagin 6 and will star as a leading man opposite no other than Tejasswi Prakash if reports are to be believed.

This is fascinating news, as many viewers will remember that Tejasswi and Pratik didn't exactly have the most cordial relationship and towards the end really become crossed with each other. But fans are excited to see the chemistry between the two if they do end up getting paired opposite each other. While after coming out of the Bigg Boss house, they haven't really been spotted together. It has been heard through grapevines that things seem pretty chill between the two. 

Well, now we have gotten some behind-the-scenes footage from the show that focuses on the storyline after the leap. Take a look : 

Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot of fantasy supernatural shows, nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful seasons. 

And fans have showered a lot of love on the show and as we reported earlier the show has taken a leap Well, before the leap, we saw a 360-degree twist in the show as it was shown that Mehek died as she fell from the snow-clad cliff in the presence of Pratha. And later we witnessed a reunion moment between Pratha and her daughter at the professor’s house and then Shakti reached Professor’s house and tried to kill Pratha’s daughter. Also, we saw that Shakti tried to be physically close to Pratha when Rishabh was unconscious during the Kedarnath attack.

Are you excited to see Pratik and Tejasswi together? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com for more updates!

ALSO READ: CONGRATULATIONS! Simba Nagpal is the Instagram King of the week

 

