Kya Baat Hai! This is how the fans would love to see Karan Kundraa and Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met on the reality show Bigg Boss where there were the contestants on the show.

They were the two popular contestants of the show and the fans loved the way the played the game and they were the finalist of the show where Tejasswi was the winner whereas Karan emerged as the second runner up of the show.

Karan and Tejasswi today are an iconic real – life couple and the two have a lot of fans who bestow a lot of love and support on them.

Today they are trending on social media and within no time their #hastag reaches 1 million tweets which creates a history on social media.

In an exclusive poll conducted by Tellychakkar where we asked the fans in which clothing they would like to see them in formals or casuals to which the fans have chosen that they like them in both Casuals and Formals.

They have commented saying that the couple is so gorgeous together that they would look good in anything that they wear.

The fans loved them immensely and bestowed a lot of love and support on them.

On the work front Tejasswi Prakash is seen as the lead in Naagin 6 and Karan Kundrra is hosting the reality show Dance Deewane.

Well, there is no doubt that they are an adorable couple and today is a massive name in the world of television.

