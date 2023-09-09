Kya Baat Hai! "I used to be ignored and sidelined during award functions, but today because of Anupamaa things have changed and it's taken me twenty two years to reach where I am today" - Rupali Ganguly

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as Anupama.

She has been a part of many successful shows like Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, Sanjivani and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

The beauty was also a part of several reality shows like Bigg Boss Season 1, Zara Nachke Dikha and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2.

The actress is quite active on social media and often keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

Today, she is known as the number one actress on television and her show always tops the charts when it comes to the TRP ratings.

She is no less than a superstar on TV and has a massive fan following.

Recently, while talking to the media during an award function, the actress spoke on how in her earlier days during any award function not much attention used to be given to her and how it took her 22 years to reach where she is today.

The actress said "In my earlier days I used to not get so much of attention as I wouldn't be the lead of the show and I used to think back then I wish someday I have my own show that I call family and finally that happened after 22 years when Rajan Shahi brought Anupamaa to me and my whole life changed so whatever award I get its for Rajan Shahi as his team has created Anupamaa"

Well, there is no doubt that the character "Anupama" has become cult and a household name and many of the fans can connect to the character.

The show has been consistent on the number one position since it started because of the strong and gripping storyline.

