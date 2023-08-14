Kya Baat Hai! India's Got Talent creates history by breaking multiple Guinness World Records; check out the list of contestants who have broken the record

MUMBAI: India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the Global Got Talent format, in which contestants audition in front of three judges and a studio audience.

Up until the semi-final and final rounds, the judges decide whether or not a contestant advances in the competition. During the semi-final and final rounds, viewers vote for contestants to win.

The last season of India's Got Talent was hosted by Arjun Bijlani, and the judges of the show were actresses Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, rapper Badshah and lyricist, poet and screenwriter, Manoj Muntashir.

The talent not only shocks the judges but also the audience.

Divyansh and Manuraj emerged as the winners of the show as the two were very talented. Their jugalbandi of Indian classical and beatboxing was amazing.

Their performance mesmerized the judges and they got the golden buzzer on several occasions.

The show has returned back with Season 10, and has gone air on Sony Tv and the audience has given it a thumbs up.

Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher and rapper Badshah have regained their post as judges on the show.

This year the talent of the show is exceptional and it’s getting difficult for the judges to judge the show.

This season the show has broken all the records and especially a few contestants who had come for the audition has created multiple Guinness World Records.

They performed the stunts live and created these records and have made India proud.

Check out the contestants who have created this records :

1 Arshia Goswam

8-year-old Arshia Goswami set a record of 17 clean-and-jerk movements in 30 seconds by lifting a 6 kg barbell.

2. Bhagwani Devi

Bhagwani Devi, aged 95, defied all odds to become the oldest woman to throw a shot put.

3. Aditya Kodmur

Incredible precision and speed were on full display as he broke the previous world record of piercing 17 cards in a watermelon and expertly stuck 18 cards in watermelons in under a minute

4. Nagaland taekwondo group

Faith in Action, a Nagaland taekwondo group, achieved the highest assisted kick at a staggering 14 feet.

5. Vikas Swami

Vikas Swami of Swami and Sons held 81 kg weights suspended from his mouth during a handstand for 5 seconds.

Well, there is no doubt that the talent on India's Got Talent is amazing and commendable.

