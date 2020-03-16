Kya Baat Hai! Jannat Zubair breaks down as Shivangi Joshi gets evicted; the two share a special bond of friendship

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

The contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred percent.

We had reported earlier that the show has finally wrapped up and the contestants have returned from South Africa and are chilling with their family and friends.

On the show, Shivangi and Jannat developed a great bond of friendship and the two have become best of friends. We have seen how they keep encouraging each other. In the previous episode, we have seen how Jannat broke down when Shivangi got eliminated. She also broke down when Shivangi got shocks.

The two keep sharing funny videos and photos and the friendship is very deep and special.

Well, there is no doubt that Shivangi was a very strong contestant but unfortunately, because of bad health, she got eliminated from the show.

But the good thing is that post the show also the two are keeping the friendship alive and nothing has changed.

The fans love this special bond between them.

