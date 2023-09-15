Kya Baat Hai! Jasmin Bhasin, Avneet Kaur and more celebrities who bought luxury rides this year

Despite being called the small screen, the television industry rewards its actors generously, allowing them to lead extravagant lives.
Avneet Kaur

MUMBAI:  Acting is hard work, and while it does bring you fame and glamour, it also requires a lot of dedication.  Actors also have to maintain their glamorous lifestyle and to do that, they charge a lot of money. 

Below are some TV actors who have recently acquired expensive cars and are often seen driving them:

1. Jasmin Bhasin

The starlet opted for a sparkly blue Mercedes-Benz GLC, which exudes luxury and sophistication with a price tag of up to Rs 67.99 lakh . Alongside this, she is said to own an Audi Q7 and a Honda City.

2.  Ashnoor Kaur:

At just 18 years old, acquired a BMW X3 in May, fulfilling her dreams of owning a high-end car with a price of Rs 67.90 lakh. 

3. Tejasswi Prakash:

The winner of Bigg Boss 15, treated herself to an Audi Q7 in April, priced at Rs 90 lakh (. This luxury car complements her outings with both her family and her boyfriend Karan Kundrra's family.

4. Rupali Ganguly:

She is one of the highest-paid television actors, enjoys long drives with her husband, and her choice was the bright red Mahindra Thar worth Rs 14.15 lakh. Her preference for an Indian product led her to this option, even though she could have gone for a more expensive one.

5. Avneet Kaur:

She is also a  young achiever, purchased a white Range Rover Velar in February, with an approximate price of Rs 87 lakh. With her Bollywood debut on the horizon, she may soon opt for an even swankier ride.

6. Karan Kundrra:

An adventure enthusiast, fulfilled his thirst for adventure with the addition of a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon to his collection. The rugged SUV, priced at Rs 60.35 lakh,  makes regular appearances on his social media feed. Apart from this, he also reportedly owns a Mini Cooper, Range Rover, and Ford Endeavor.

