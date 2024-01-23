Kya baat hai! Jhalak’s Hiba Nawab shares a throwback pic with THIS actor from Wagle Ki Duniya, check it out

MUMBAI: Jhanak has been winning hearts with its emotional and captivating storyline. It is the tale of a young girl who dreams to be a dancer but has seen a lot of struggle and hardships growing up. Jhanak fights against all odds to achieve her dreams, unfortunately tragedy strikes her family, and her world shatters. The titular role is played by Hiba Nawab while her love interest Anirudh is played by Krushal Ahuja.

Hiba is quite active on social media and has a massive fan following. The actress loves to keep her fans updated not only about her personal life but also pertaining to the show.

Hiba has now shared a throwback picture from 7 years ago where she is nearly unrecognizable. And in the picture, standing with Hiba is her friend and actor Jalak Motiwala. The latter has been part of shows like Wagle Ki Duniya and was recently seen in Indian Police Force.

Sharing the picture, Hiba captioned it, “And we still manage to look the same”

Check out her story here;

As per the current track of Jhanak, Jhanak is taken to Guruji by Anirudh, who knows that Guruji is the only person capable of guiding Jhanak and influencing her destiny.

Anirudh will attempt to blackmail Guruji because he knows the latter will not take him seriously.

After accepting Jhanak's request for training, Guruji is astounded by Jhanak's mesmerizing dance performance.

