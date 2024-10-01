Kya Baat Hai! Jhanak's Hiba Nawab shares this important milestone of her show, check it out

MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored territory, has brought its audience a new show, Jhanak. Hiba Nawab is essaying the titular role of Jhanak in the show, along with Krushal Ahuja aka Anirudh as the main protagonist, and Chandani Sharma will essay the character of Arshi in the show.

Jhanak is the tale of a young girl who dreams to be a dancer but grows up in hardship. Jhanak fights all challenges to achieve her dreams but that is when a tragedy strikes her family, and her world is shattered. Anirudh comes forward in order to safeguard Jhanak from the evil thoughts of others and marries her, only to cross each other's paths once again in the future which will make their relationship more complex. Jhanak is an emotional rollercoaster ride of Jhanak and showcases how she rises from the ashes just like a phoenix.

Hiba has now shared an important update about Jhanak. The show has successfully completed 50 episodes. Check out Hiba’s story here;

As per the current track of the show, Anirudh pretends to be Jhanak’s husband with the help of a voice modulator app. He says that he did it to protect her, and should start the rasam as soon as possible. Bipasha asks him if they want to see him. Anirudh gets concerned.

