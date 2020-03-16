Kya Baat Hai! Karan Kundrra reveals how the love story of TejRan began

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met on the reality show Bigg Boss. They were the two popular contestants in the show, and the fans loved the way they played the game. They were the finalists of the show where Tejasswi was the winner, whereas Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show.

Today Karan and Tejasswi are an iconic couple, and the two have several fans who bestow a lot of love and support on them. They keep trending on social media, and their tweets reach millions in no time.

They keep trending on social media and their tweets reach a million trends in no time thus creating history on the internet.

ALSO READ : Sanaya Irani opens up on why reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss are not her cup of tea! )

The two have a massive fan following and many fan clubs dedicated to them who showed a lot of love and support for the actors.

Now we came across a video where Karan revealed how his love story began. The actor said, “I was the first one to fall in love with Tejasswi. We both met in the Bigg Boss house and initially, I thought she was very strange but then I thought that somewhere I was attracted to her and fond of her and from there everything began.”

Well, there is no doubt that the duo is an iconic couple on television and the fans love watching them together.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( Also Read - Oh No! Karan Kundrra catches Tejasswi Prakash red-handed )



