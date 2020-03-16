Kya Baat Hai! Karan Kundrra reveals how the love story of TejRan began

Karan and Tejasswi are one of the most loved couples on television. Karan in a recent interview said that it was he who was attracted to Tejasswi at the beginning and from there, their love story began.

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met on the reality show Bigg Boss. They were the two popular contestants in the show, and the fans loved the way they played the game. They were the finalists of the show where Tejasswi was the winner, whereas Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show.

Today Karan and Tejasswi are an iconic couple, and the two have several fans who bestow a lot of love and support on them. They keep trending on social media, and their tweets reach millions in no time.

The two have a massive fan following and many fan clubs dedicated to them who showed a lot of love and support for the actors.

Now we came across a video where Karan revealed how his love story began. The actor said, “I was the first one to fall in love with Tejasswi. We both met in the Bigg Boss house and initially, I thought she was very strange but then I thought that somewhere I was attracted to her and fond of her and from there everything began.”

Well, there is no doubt that the duo is an iconic couple on television and the fans love watching them together.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

