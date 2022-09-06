Kya Baat Hai: Lock up contestant Saisha Shinde reveals that she would have dated Munawar Faruqui if he was single says “100 percent I would have tried to hooked up with Munawar on the show if he was single as I was attracted to him ”

MUMBAI: Saisha Shinde rose to fame with her stint in Lock Upp Season 1 where she reached the final week and was one of the finalists of the show.

Munawar has emerged as the winner of the show both she and Munawar had a great bond on the show and everyone liked their friendship.

On the show itself, Munawar confessed that he had a girlfriend and he was in a relationship and that’s when everyone came to know he is not single.

Now in an interview, Saisha spoke about what she felt for the actor she said “100 percent I would have tried to hook up with Munawar on the show as I was attracted to him as he is such a humble and caring person. When I used to be angry or upset, the way he used to take care of me, I hadn’t got that type of care in my life.

She further said “But the moment I knew that he was in a relationship and he had strong feelings for his partner I took a step back and controlled my emotions as then it would have been like I am crossing the line”

Well, there is no doubt that not only Saisha but many female fans of the actor are also madly in love with him but were heartbroken to know that he was already in a relationship.

