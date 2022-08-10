Kya Baat Hai! MTV Splitsvilla 13 fame Nikita Bhamidipati confirms being in a relationship with Kundali Bhagya actor Baseer Ali; the couple seem madly in love

Basser Ali is currently making headlines for his debut show Kundali Bhagya, where he plays the lead in the show. MTV Splitsvilla fame Nikita has come out and confirmed her relationship with the actor.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/30/2023 - 19:07
13 fame Nikita Bhamidipati

MUMBAI : Basser Ali rose to fame with his stint on MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla. Today, he has a massive fan following.

These days, he is grabbing headlines for his debut show Kundali Bhagaya, where he is playing one of the leads of the show and fans are always super excited to watch him

Nikita Bhamidipati, who was a contestant on MTV Splitsvilla Season 13 has come out and confirmed that she is in a relationship with Basser Ali.
 
They posted cute and loving pictures on their social media handle.

ALSO READ :  Reality TV Show Star Baseer Ali to Debut as an actor on Kundli Bhagya

Recently, Nikita shared a photo of the two on social media and captioned it saying, “So proud of you my love, this only just the beginning”.

Although the two weren’t there on the same season of the reality shows, they did have common friends and thus, met each other and fell in love.

Nikita has shared quite a few posts on her social media and expressed her love for Basser.

Basser had a good start with his acting career as he debuted with the big production house like Balaji Telefilms and one of the top shows, Kundali Bhagya.

This is his first television show and he has already received a thumbs-up from the audience for his role.

Well, there is no doubt that Basser and Nikita make a very adorable pair together.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla contestant Baseer Ali to participate in the show?

MTV SPlitsvilaa 13 MTV Roadies Nikita Bhamidipati BASSER ALI Kundali Bhagya Balaji Telefilms Ekta Kapoor Shobha Kapoor TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/30/2023 - 19:07

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kya Baat Hai! MTV Splitsvilla 13 fame Nikita Bhamidipati confirms being in a relationship with Kundali Bhagya actor Baseer Ali; the couple seem madly in love
MUMBAI : Basser Ali rose to fame with his stint on MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla. Today, he has a massive fan following....
Anupamaa: Emotional! Anuj falls unconscious in Maya's arms; finally meets his daughter
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Anupamaa: Emotional! Anuj falls unconscious in Maya's arms; finally meets his daughter
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Vanraj doubts Devika's friendship with Anupama
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
WOW! Bollywood actresses who are hands-on mothers and manage professional and personal lives wonderfully
MUMBAI :Gone are the days when it was said that once an actress gets married and has kids her career is over, and she...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Angad wants to go to Sahiba’s house with her, Manveer stands against the decision
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Recent Stories
ollywood actresses who are hands-on mothers and manage professional and personal lives wonderfully
WOW! Bollywood actresses who are hands-on mothers and manage professional and personal lives wonderfully

Latest Video

Related Stories
Malhotra buys a luxurious
Kya Baat Hai! Vidrohi’s Sharad Malhotra buys a luxurious New Abode! Read To Know More!
symptoms are worse than before
Oh No! Mahhi Vij tests positive for Covid-19, says “symptoms are worse than before”
Aruna Vijay gets eliminated;
MasterChef India Season 7: OMG! Aruna Vijay gets eliminated; check out the top three finalists of the show
Aakriti Sharma
Child actors Aakriti Sharma and Kurangi V Nagraj to headline COLORS' upcoming show 'Suhaagan’
Teri Meri Doriyaann
BARC Ratings: Kya Baat Hai! Teri Meri Doriyaann enters top 10; Bekaboo enters top 20; Kundali Bhagya sees a huge jump; Naagin 6 and Indian Idol see a drop; Anupama tops the list, followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie and Faltu
Wagle Ki Duniya
With a major back ache in tow, will Wagle Ki Duniya’s Vandana be able complete her big catering order?