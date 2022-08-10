Kya Baat Hai! MTV Splitsvilla 13 fame Nikita Bhamidipati confirms being in a relationship with Kundali Bhagya actor Baseer Ali; the couple seem madly in love

MUMBAI : Basser Ali rose to fame with his stint on MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla. Today, he has a massive fan following.

These days, he is grabbing headlines for his debut show Kundali Bhagaya, where he is playing one of the leads of the show and fans are always super excited to watch him

Nikita Bhamidipati, who was a contestant on MTV Splitsvilla Season 13 has come out and confirmed that she is in a relationship with Basser Ali.



They posted cute and loving pictures on their social media handle.

Recently, Nikita shared a photo of the two on social media and captioned it saying, “So proud of you my love, this only just the beginning”.

Although the two weren’t there on the same season of the reality shows, they did have common friends and thus, met each other and fell in love.

Nikita has shared quite a few posts on her social media and expressed her love for Basser.

Basser had a good start with his acting career as he debuted with the big production house like Balaji Telefilms and one of the top shows, Kundali Bhagya.

This is his first television show and he has already received a thumbs-up from the audience for his role.

Well, there is no doubt that Basser and Nikita make a very adorable pair together.

