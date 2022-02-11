Kya Baat Hai! Niti Taylor and Pratik Sehajpal to collaborate on a project together

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal is one of the strongest contestants of the show and since day one he has been making headlines inside and outside of the house.

The young lad came into the limelight when he was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT where he was the center of attraction and created havoc in the Bigg Boss house.

Almost every day he used to have fights with his housemates and never got along with everyone baring a few and the same continued in Bigg Boss Season 15.

In the initial two weeks, we did see how he fought with Jay and grabbed the headlines, and especially during the tasks he gives his hundred percent and tries to win the tasks.

The fans thought that he deserved to win the show but unfortunately, he couldn’t and he turned out to be the first finalist of the show.

Post the finale the audiences were upset and disappointed by the decision and they felt bad for Pratik as they felt that he had all the potential to win the show and post the show he has been offered a lot of projects.

On the other hand, Niti Taylor is one of the most popular actresses. She has carved a niche for herself in the TV world.

She rose to fame with the serial MTV India's Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, where she essayed the role of Nandini. The actress is also quite active on social media and she keeps her updated about her upcoming projects.

Post her marriage, the actress hasn’t yet taken any work up and has been a break from television.

Now as per sources, it seems that Niti and Pratik will be collaborating on a project together and will be seen on screen for the first time.

Niti shared a photo with Pratik and captioned it saying “The one and only Pratik, surprise coming soon”

Well, the fans are super excited to see them together on-screen and are saying that they would make an amazing Jodi on screen.

