Kya Baat Hai! Parineeti’s Tanvi Dogra praises THIs co-star on sets of the show calls him “mehnati”, check it out

Lead actress Tanvi Dogra who has a huge fan following keeps sharing little insights from her life and fans simply love it. The actress has now shared a story
Tanvi Dogra

MUMBAI: Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot. The story consists of one man getting married to two women, who are friends. The fans love the chemistry of Aanchal Sahu aka Parineet, Tanvi Dogra aka Neetii, and Ankur Verma aka Rajeev. 

Lead actress Tanvi Dogra who has a huge fan following keeps sharing little insights from her life and fans simply love it. The actress has now shared a story where she is sitting in the car with her co-star Vishal Solanki at 5:58AM in the morning and calls him “Mehnati Ladka” 

Vish plays the role of Rakesh Singh in the show and fans love their chemistry on the show.

At the age of 20, Tanvi began her career on the Zee TV program "Meri Saasu Maa." She had a supporting role in this show. She gained a following on television because of this program. 

She is currently winning hearts with her role as Neetii in Parineetii. 

