Kya Baat Hai! Parth Samthaan reveals how he would propose to Erica Fernandes and Shivangi Joshi

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the most loved actors on television and has a massive fan following.

The actor was last seen in Kasautii Zindagi Kay Season 2, where he essayed the role of Anurag Basu and became a household name. His pairing with Erica Fernandes was loved by the audience.

These days, Parth is busy shooting for his debut web series, which will be produced by Ekta Kapoor, where he is essaying the role of a don.

The actor is quite active on his social media platforms and keeps his fans updated.

His web series Main Hero Bo Raha Hu streamed on ALTBalaji and ZEE5, and he has received a good response from the audiences for his performance.

These days, he is grabbing the headlines as he would be seen in an upcoming music video.

During an interview, Parth revealed how he would be proposing Erica and Shivangi Joshi.

Shivangi Joshi: The actor said she is so pretty and doing fantastic for herself professionally and he feels that they should be working together.

Erica Fernandes: We haven’t met each other for a long time, and I would tell her that we should party like how we used to do before and just talk about the good memories we shared.

Parth said that this is his style of proposing to someone and that he would love to meet and work with both of them someday.

The actor has worked in Kasautii Zindagi Kay season 2 with Erica and their pairing was loved by the audience they are considered as one of the most iconic pairs of television.

On the other hand, Parth and Shivangi haven’t shared screen space with each other but they too will make a wonderful pair and the fans would love to watch them together.

