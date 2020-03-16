Kya Baat Hai! Post Khatron Ke Khiladi Shivangi Joshi to be part of Bigg Boss 16?

Shivangi Joshi soon will be seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and now in a recent interview she was asked about participating in Bigg Boss and check out what the actress had to say.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 05/21/2022 - 13:16
Shivangi

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular television actresses. She has impressed the viewers with her acting skills and style statements.

She rose to fame with her performance as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She won the hearts of the audience and became a household name.

She was last seem as the female lead role in Balika Vadhu Season 2 as Anandi.

She regularly connects with her fans by sharing posts on social media. Her page is filled with some of her fun-filled pictures, and she keeps her fans updated on what she is doing

The audience loved her chemistry with Moshin Khan, and their fans fondly call them Kaira.

Soon, Shivangi will be seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she would be doing the dangerous stunts and would be facing her fears.

PEOPLE'S PERSPECTIVE: After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi Joshi will be seen in a similar culturally oriented character in Balika Vadhu 2

Recently, in an interview the actress was asked post Kharon Ke Khiladi would she be doing Bigg Boss to which the actress said that “ I don’t know nothing yet on my mind all that I am saying is I don’t know”

Well, Shivangi would be make a good contestant for the show as she has the fire personality to do the task and to plan and plot games.

Last year her name did pop out as one of the possible contestants of the show but things didn't work out and hence she wasn't part of the show.

Do you want to see Shivangi as the participant on Bigg Boss?

Let us know in the comments below.

Khatron Ke Khiladi: Exclusive! Balika Vadhu 2 actress Shivangi Joshi to participate in the upcoming season

Latest Video