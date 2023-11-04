Kya Baat Hai! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare and more; check out a few contestants whose popularity increased incredibly post Bigg Boss 16

MUMBAI:Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television.

The show has immense fan following and is loved by one and all.

The show is hosted by the mega superstar of Bollywood, Salman Khan and he is considered as one of the best hosts on television.

The previous season, Bigg Boss 16 was a huge hit on television and it had great TRPs ratings. It was among the top 10 shows at the BARC ratings.



One of the reasons why the show was so popular, was because the contestants who were part of the show. They were amazing and gave so much content to the audience that the TRPs had smashing records.

Many contestants post the show have gained immense popularity and here, we bring you a list of contestants who experienced that.

ALSO READ : 'Bigg Boss 16' favourite Abdu Rozik claims to have grown

1. Abdu Rozik

Abdu was one of the most loved contestants inside and outside of Bigg Boss and through the game, his fan following increased consistently. He became a household name. Today, due to the popularity gained, he would soon be seen in Bigg Brother UK as a contestant as well.

2) Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka’s stardom hit incredibly post the show because she was one of the strongest contestants. She played the game solo and reached the finale of the show. Even when she was evicted, she came out with grace and didn’t feel bad. Today, the actress is on many film and serial makers list, where they all want to work with her. She is currently flooded with offers.

3) Shiv Thakare

Shiv was already the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 and he was a known personality. But post Bigg Boss 16, his fandom increased considerably. Whenever he is out for an event, he gets mobbed by fans. He is also flooded with a lot of offers from movies and serial.

4) Archana Gautam

Archana is a politician, who was a contestant on Bigg Boss 16. Anyone hardly knew her. But as she went ahead in the game, she became popular and everyone was rooting for her to win the show. Today, she is a well known personality on television and has a huge fan following. She has been offered various projects as well.

5) Shalin Bhanot

Shalin has been in the entertainment business for more than a decade, but didn't get the amount of recognition that he got after being a part of Bigg Boss 16. He was offered a lot of work and currently, he is playing the lead in the serial Bekaboo. His fandom shooted up drastically and today, he is a big name in the entertainment business.

Well, there is no doubt that these actors with their hard work and dedication have come a long way.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Priyanka Choudhary chooses her path with purpose: Takes time to reflect on career after Bigg Boss 16