Kya Baat Hai! Rakhi Sawant finds love again; introduces him to the media through a video call

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most popular names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she won the hearts of the audiences.

She entered BB15 as a wild card and became a finalist of the show.

But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

She had grabbed all the attention on the show as she finally revealed the face of her husband Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show.

But many of them also said that they were a planned couple and that their marriage was fake. Finally, she ended the marriage and got divorced.

The actress frequently broke down in the media while remembering Ritiesh, her ex- husband, and said how much she loved him and how hurt she was.

But now, the actress has moved on and is in a happier space because she has found love again.

The actress introduced the love of her life through a video call while interacting with the media. She looked super hot and happy.

Rakhi said that she is very happy and is taken. She told the media to capture him properly, though she didn’t reveal more details about him.

Apparently, she was away from the media glare as she was thinking about her ex-husband Ritiesh, but now, it’s all in the past and she seems to be happy with her new love.

Well, no doubt Rakhi entertains the audiences and is loved by them. It’s good to see her in a happier space.

