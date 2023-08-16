Kya Baat Hai! Ravi Dubey achieves another major milestone, Completes 18 years in the industry!

The shows like Jamai Raja, Saas Bina Sasuraal, 12/24 Karol Baug, and Matsaykand on OTT, have been some of his most appreciated roles.
Ravi Dubey

MUMBAI: Ravie Dubey is one of the most known and beloved personalities in the entertainment world, apart from being a great actor, he also put on the hats of producer and host.

The shows like Jamai Raja, Saas Bina Sasuraal, 12/24 Karol Baug, and Matsaykand on OTT, have been some of his most appreciated roles. 

Alongside Nia Sharma, he made his debut in the online world with the web series Jamai 2.0, a remake of his Zee TV program Jamai Raja. Positive reviews for the first episode of the series. The same followed the February 2021 release of the second season. His web series MatsyaKaand on MX Player has one of the highest ratings and the most viewers. 

With his wife and superstar of the Punjabi Film Industry, Sargun Mehta, he founded Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt Ltd in 2019 and co-produced several movies and shows.

But today is a cause for celebration for the handsome hunk because he completed 18 years in the industry. He made his screen debut in 2006 and since then it has only flown a high career for him.

Sargun Mehta took to Instagram to share the great career milestone with fans and followers, by revealing a giant cake with moments from Ravie’s career all over it. Take a look:

From being a loved actor to a great host and an adored producer, Ravie has done a masterful job of creating a beautiful career. 

Ravie is also stepping into a new role very soon, with his new OTT show, Lakhan Leela Bhargava, which will see him stepping into a new and exciting role of a smart wit Lawyer, the show will premier on Jio Cinema.

Are you excited to see Ravie in a new avatar? Tell us in the comments below!

