Kya Baat Hai! Shark Tank India Judge Gazal Alagh shares a stunning birthday memory with hubby, check it out

Ghazal Alag who was the former shark of the show is one of the most well known and influential businesswomen of the century. The entrepreneur recently celebrated her birthday.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 09/23/2023 - 18:39
Ghazal Alagh

MUMBAI:  One of the most unusual success stories in Indian television has been Shark Tank India. Shark Tank India is a business reality television program that is shown on Sony Entertainment Television in India. Ghazal Alag who was the former shark of the show is one of the most well known and influential businesswomen of the century. The entrepreneur recently celebrated her birthday.

Also Read-Wow! Shark Tank India’s judge Ghazal Alagh shares a glimpse of her beautiful and spacious home

Sharing a cute video with her hubby Varun Alagh, Ghazal wrote, “Turning a corner! A bed of flowers or a path full of thorns, as long as it’s together…”

Fans poured in their love for the shark in the comments section. One worte, “How beautiful is this...Keep enjoying your day.” another wrote, “Happy couple, god bless you”

Also Read-Shark Tank India 2: Vineeta Singh gets emotional while investing in a healthy snack business; says, “I have seen those days…”

Shark Tank India 3’s new promo was recently showcased and fans are super excited.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-Pinkvilla 


 

Ashneer Grover Shark Tank India Sony Entertainment Television Sony TV Sony LIV BharatPe TellyChakkar ashneer ashneer news Ashneer Grover California united states of America Rahul Dua Rannvijay Singh exclusive Ghazal Alagh Vineeta Singh Anupam Mittal Peyush Bansal Namita Thapar aman gupta
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 09/23/2023 - 18:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Here's when Colors' new show Chand Jalne Laga is going to air
MUMBAI: Once in a while, right in the middle of ordinary life, love gave them a fairytale. However, what if...
Woah! Abhishek Malhan gifts a handbag to Manisha Rani worth Rs. 50k, take a look
MUMBAI: Ever since Bigg Boss OTT 2 aired, many celebrities have garnered fans' attention and become fan favorites. The...
What! Prabhas' Salaar and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki to clash at the box office
MUMBAI: In a shocking turn of events, producer Hombale Films have locked a Christmas release for their action packed...
Wow! Here are couples who got married in Udaipur, take a look
MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are set to get married this weekend at The Leela Palace in Udaipur. Their...
Pushpa Impossible: Interesting! Devi to take the challenge as the opposition isn't weak
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Dhruv Tara: Woah! Dhruv's unexpected comeback, does the unthinkable
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Recent Stories
Prabhas
What! Prabhas' Salaar and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki to clash at the box office
Latest Video
Related Stories
Chand
Exclusive! Here's when Colors' new show Chand Jalne Laga is going to air
Fahmaan
OH NO! Fahmaan Khan finally bids adieu to his character Ravi Randhawa as he shoots for finale episode of Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatani
Elvish
OMG! Elvish Yadav's picture with his rumoured ex - girlfriend Prakruti and her mom goes viral
Madhuri
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Madhuri Dixit Nene to reprise her position as the judge of the show?
Sooraj
Sare Re Ga Ma Pa Season 31: Exclusive! Sooraj Barjatya, Rajveer Deol, Paloma and Avnish S Barjatya to grace the upcoming episode to promote their movie Dono
Sandeep
Sandeep Anand Seeks Blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja for the Resounding Success of "May I Come in Madam?" New Episodes