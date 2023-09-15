Kya Baat Hai! Shark Tank India Judge Gazal Alagh shares a stunning birthday memory with hubby, check it out

MUMBAI: One of the most unusual success stories in Indian television has been Shark Tank India. Shark Tank India is a business reality television program that is shown on Sony Entertainment Television in India. Ghazal Alag who was the former shark of the show is one of the most well known and influential businesswomen of the century. The entrepreneur recently celebrated her birthday.

Sharing a cute video with her hubby Varun Alagh, Ghazal wrote, “Turning a corner! A bed of flowers or a path full of thorns, as long as it’s together…”

Fans poured in their love for the shark in the comments section. One worte, “How beautiful is this...Keep enjoying your day.” another wrote, “Happy couple, god bless you”

Shark Tank India 3’s new promo was recently showcased and fans are super excited.

