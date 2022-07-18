Kya Baat Hai! Shoaib Ibrahim talks about his new character Rajveer and reveals if he is playing a negative or positive role

MUMBAI : Shoaib Ibrahim is one of the known television actors and he rose to fame with his performance in the serial Sasural Simar Ka Season one.

These days the actor is busy shooting his vlogs where he gives the fans and the audience insight into his life and whereabouts.

The fans love watching him with his wife Dipika and the two are considered to be the most loved couple on television.

For a very long time, Shoaib was away from the television industry and he hadn’t signed any shows post-Ishq Mein Marjawan Season 1.

But now finally he signed for a new show titled “Ajooni” which will be telecasted on Star Bharat.

The actor is quite active on social media and recently he took the question and answer round where one of his fans asked him about his upcoming character Rajveer and whether he is playing a negative or positive role.

To which the actor said, “The character is lovely and he is completely opposite to what I am in real life but the one common thing between me and Rajveer is that when they love someone they do it with a full heart and can do anything for them.”

He further added, “To know whether my character is a villain or not the audience and fans will have to watch the show.”

Well, there is no doubt that the fans are super excited to watch Shoaib after a long time on television.

The show is all set to go on air by 26th July on Star Bharat.

