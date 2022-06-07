MUST-READ! Here's what Shoaib Ibrahim has to say on his experience of getting back on-screen after a long time with his new show

MUMBAI: The year 2022 has seen a lot of actors making a comeback on small screens after a long break.

While some actors were waiting for the right script to come their way, some kept themselves away due to the pandemic.

One of them is actor Shoaib Ibrahim who has been away from the TV screens for almost three years.

Shoaib was last seen in the TV show Ishq Mein Marjawan which was in the year 2019.

The actor then started making vlogs and garnered huge praises for the same.

We had exclusively updated that Shoaib has bagged the lead role in Star Bharat's upcoming show by Frames Production.

The actor will be seen in a pivotal role and has already started shooting for it.

Shoaib had updated about the same in his vlogs.

He has a good amount of followers on YouTube and he makes sure to entertain the fans with his vlogs on a daily basis.

Well, in a recent question and answer session, Shoaib was asked by one of his fans about his experience of facing the camera again after a long time for a TV show.

The actor revealed, ''For me, it's like going home. I am very excited about my journey. It's the place where I belong and I can't stay away from being in front of the camera for a long time. I am sure the viewers will enjoy seeing me in a different avatar.''

The actor is currently concentrating on his home production QALB Entertainment which was recently launched.

