Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally calls Fahmaan Khan her “Jaan” what’s cooking between the two

Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

These days, the storyline is focusing on how Narmada has gone against Imlie and Aryan’s relationship and how she gives Imlie an ultimatum to leave her job or Aryan. But Aryan goes against his mother and supports Imlie.

These days the show’s storyline is focusing on the problems between Aryan and Imlie and how Jyoti wants to kill both of them to seek revenge.

But the audience loves the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on the screen and we have also seen the new promo of Malini being back on the show.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are very hardworking and invest their 100 per cent into whatever they do.

These days Fahmaan is getting a lot of praise for his performance as Aryan and he is receiving a lot of praise for it.

Sumbul took on to social media and praised Fahmaan for his latest performance where she said “ You are a firecracker, Kya perform kiya hai meri Jaan. I love your madness towards your work. Proud of you just my friend”

Well, there is no doubt that the two are one of the most loved couples on screen and the fans love watching their chemistry, they consider them as the most iconic pair on screen.

