Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally calls Fahmaan Khan her “Jaan” what’s cooking between the two

Sumbul and Fahmaan are one of the most loved couples on television and now she praised the actor for his performance and she said that she loved his performance.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 15:46
FK
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

These days, the storyline is focusing on how Narmada has gone against Imlie and Aryan’s relationship and how she gives Imlie an ultimatum to leave her job or Aryan. But Aryan goes against his mother and supports Imlie.

These days the show’s storyline is focusing on the problems between Aryan and Imlie and how Jyoti wants to kill both of them to seek revenge.

But the audience loves the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on the screen and we have also seen the new promo of Malini being back on the show.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are very hardworking and invest their 100 per cent into whatever they do.

Also Read -Omg! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan break their silence on being in a relationship

These days Fahmaan is getting a lot of praise for his performance as Aryan and he is receiving a lot of praise for it.

Sumbul took on to social media and praised Fahmaan for his latest performance where she said “ You are a firecracker, Kya perform kiya hai meri Jaan. I love your madness towards your work. Proud of you just my friend”

Well, there is no doubt that the two are one of the most loved couples on screen and the fans love watching their chemistry, they consider them as the most iconic pair on screen.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 Also read: Imlie: Congratulations! Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan hits a milestone

image19.png

 

 

Sumbul Touqeer Khan Neetu Gashmeer Mahajani Mayuri Deshmukh Manasvi Vashisht Fahmaan Khan Rajshri Rani Adilie Arylie Imlie StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
5
Love
18
Haha
1
Yay
1
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
1

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 15:46

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
WOW! This popular TV actor inspired Erica Fernandes to start her Youtube channel
MUMBAI : Popular diva Erica Fernandes is one such actress who needs no introduction.  The actress has been a part of...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Major Drama! Pakhi interrupts Virat’s important meeting, has an argument with Sai
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
EXCLUSIVE! Erica Fernandes reveals the useless talent she has; read on to know more
MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is one such actress who needs no introduction. The actress has been a part of the television...
Unbelievable! Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan once visited Taj Mahal with just R 50
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t need any introduction. He is the king of our hearts, he’s the Badshah of Bollywood. In...
EXCLUSIVE! Vaishnavi Ganatra on the rising competition between the contemporaries of her age: What keeps me grounded is the fact that I know whatever is meant for me will come to me
MUMBAI : Vaishnavi Ganatra is impressing one and all with her stellar performance in Star Bharat's show Woh To Hai...
SAKHI DIARIES! Sumbul Touqeer and Pranali Rathod have special NICKNAMES for each other
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. Also read:...
Recent Stories
Unbelievable! Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan once visited Taj Mahal with just R 50
Unbelievable! Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan once visited Taj Mahal with just R 50
Latest Video