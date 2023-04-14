Kya Baat Hai! Tanmay Rishi of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, has THIS secret talent! Find out what!

MUMBAI :Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to remain amongst the top shows in TRP ratings with its gripping plot and excellent and skillful acting by its entire cast.

The audience loves to watch the trio of Virat, Pakhi, and Sai, trying to juggle their life as new challenges keep pouring in.

And with the new entry of Harshad Arora and the twist of Sai and Satya getting married.

Tanmay Rishi Shah plays Vinayak on the show and he is the absolute doting brother to Savi and an obedient son to Pakhi and Virat.

You might also remember Tanmay from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the child artist who is multi-talented, apart from his wonderful acting skills he, also often engages in his secret talents, which are well, not so secret anymore.

But Tanmay is a musically gifted artist, from singing to rapping, he has done it all and even shared it with his fans and followers online.

Here’s just a sneak peek:

Not just music, but Tanmay has got the grooves as well, check out his cute little dance moves here:

Well, safe to say this little star can do it all and get all the love and affection from people everywhere.

