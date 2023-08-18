KYA BAAT HAI! Television shows and their titles that showcased BAHUS in the coolest way possible

A lot of television series focuses on social issues, woman empowerment and many more interesting topics. Many shows and their titles are based on Bahus and have showcased them in a very cool way.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 08/21/2023 - 07:30
Belan Wali Bahu

Television is more of a female-oriented platform. 

We have seen a lot of television shows where female characters are shown and portrayed very strong compared to the male characters. 

A lot of television series focuses on social issues, woman empowerment and many more interesting topics. 

Many shows and their titles are based on Bahus and have showcased them in a very cool way. 

So, let's take a look:

ALSO READ:Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Major Twist: Savi is determined to bring Isha and Ishaan together despite the hatred of the Bhosle family

1. Belan Wali Bahu

It starred Krystle D'Souza in the lead role. The show's genre was comedy drama series. The show throws light on how the role of the average housewife is hugely undermined in an Indian household.

2.Bahu Hamari Rajnikant

The sci-fi sitcom starred Ridhima Pandit in the lead role. She plays a robot named RAJNI, whose short form is Randomly Accessible Jobs Network Interface, a robot with 10X the power of hulk, a human's body, a pretty face and a brain faster than computers.

3. Hamari Bahu Silk

Chahat Pandey portrayed the role of Paakhi in the show. The story was about a young, street-smart girl who uses her silky voice quality to entice her cheating uncle who had duped her dead dad.

4. Bahu Begum

The show starred Samiksha Jaiswal and Diana Khan. The show's story is about a man named Azaan Akhtar Mirza, and two beautiful women Noor Qureshi and Shayra Sayyad who are bound by a marriage due to misunderstandings and fate.

5. Badho Bahu 

It starred Rytasha Rathore. The story is about a lady named Komal who is an overweight girl and gets nicknamed Badho because of her physical appearance.

6. Service Wali Bahu 

It starred Kratika Sengar in the lead role. She played the role of a Civil Engineer. 

7. Choti Bahu 

It had Rubina Dilaik in the lead role. It is a drama series which was loved by the fans. 

8. Firangi Bahu

Dutch actress Sippora Zoutewelle played the lead role in this show. This show portrays the story of the Desai family and their firangi bahu Camili. It showcases key social issues like alcoholism, cultural prejudice, abortion and modern Indian family values.

9. Spy Bahu 

Sana Sayyad portrays the lead role and she is seen as a RAW Agent in the show. 

Which one is your favourite? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ:AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Several parallel tracks in Anupamaa leaves the viewers INTRIGUED; fans miss Malti Devi on the show

Spy Bahu Service Wali Bahu Bahu Humari Rajnikant Humari Bahu Silk Choti Bahu Belan Wali Bahu Badho Bahu Firangi Bahu Bahu Begum TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 08/21/2023 - 07:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kundali Bhagya: Dangerous! Nidhi’s plan to kill Preeta, the latter gets hospitalized
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Anupamaa: OMG! Adhik raises hand on Pakhi, Anupama shouts
MUMBAI:  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
STUNNING! From Pranali Rathod to Seerat Kapoor, check out the stunning collection of Boho jewellery adorned by our TV actresses
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another lifestyle story from the telly world. We always like to be at the...
Exclusive! "I would love to play an IPS officer, I feel like my kind of personality and on my aura it would go well", Indira Krishnan aka Vedika Dalmia of Saavi Ki Savari talks about the kind of roles she would want to do, her acting process and more!
MUMBAI: Indira Krishnan plays the role of a Matriarch on Saavi Ki Savari. Saavi Ki Savari is one of the newly launched...
Kumkum Bhagya: What! Ranbir, Prachi and Akshay come together to save Mihika
MUMBAI:  Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: OMG! Malini apologises to Aaradhna for the misunderstanding
MUMBAI:  Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Recent Stories
Kajol
Really! When Kajol made Sanjay Leela Bhansali wait for 8 hours in a hotel lobby as it slipped her mind they had a meeting
Latest Video
Related Stories
Indira Krishnan
Exclusive! "I would love to play an IPS officer, I feel like my kind of personality and on my aura it would go well", Indira Krishnan aka Vedika Dalmia of Saavi Ki Savari talks about the kind of roles she would want to do, her acting process and more!
Dipika Kakar
Wow! Dipika Kakar shares about her favourite time of the day, and it's quite adorable, take a look
Sargun Mehta
Exclusive! Are Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta going to share screen space together again? This is what the LLB Actor has to say! Read to know more!
Aamna Shariff
Must-Read! Aamna Shariff to Yami Gautam; TV Actors who took the plunge and made a successful transition into the Movies! Read More!
Naina Singh
Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya actress Naina Singh talks about the fight between YouTubers vs actors and reveals her thoughts on Elvish Yadav winning the show
Sachin Sharma
Exclusive! "I judged Rhea to quickly, when no one's knows the reality, even in Sushant Singh Rajput's case; no one should judge and spread so much hate against her without knowing the truth" - Sachin Sharma