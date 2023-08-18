KYA BAAT HAI! Television shows and their titles that showcased BAHUS in the coolest way possible

Television is more of a female-oriented platform.

We have seen a lot of television shows where female characters are shown and portrayed very strong compared to the male characters.

A lot of television series focuses on social issues, woman empowerment and many more interesting topics.

Many shows and their titles are based on Bahus and have showcased them in a very cool way.

So, let's take a look:

1. Belan Wali Bahu

It starred Krystle D'Souza in the lead role. The show's genre was comedy drama series. The show throws light on how the role of the average housewife is hugely undermined in an Indian household.

2.Bahu Hamari Rajnikant

The sci-fi sitcom starred Ridhima Pandit in the lead role. She plays a robot named RAJNI, whose short form is Randomly Accessible Jobs Network Interface, a robot with 10X the power of hulk, a human's body, a pretty face and a brain faster than computers.

3. Hamari Bahu Silk

Chahat Pandey portrayed the role of Paakhi in the show. The story was about a young, street-smart girl who uses her silky voice quality to entice her cheating uncle who had duped her dead dad.

4. Bahu Begum

The show starred Samiksha Jaiswal and Diana Khan. The show's story is about a man named Azaan Akhtar Mirza, and two beautiful women Noor Qureshi and Shayra Sayyad who are bound by a marriage due to misunderstandings and fate.

5. Badho Bahu

It starred Rytasha Rathore. The story is about a lady named Komal who is an overweight girl and gets nicknamed Badho because of her physical appearance.

6. Service Wali Bahu

It starred Kratika Sengar in the lead role. She played the role of a Civil Engineer.

7. Choti Bahu

It had Rubina Dilaik in the lead role. It is a drama series which was loved by the fans.

8. Firangi Bahu

Dutch actress Sippora Zoutewelle played the lead role in this show. This show portrays the story of the Desai family and their firangi bahu Camili. It showcases key social issues like alcoholism, cultural prejudice, abortion and modern Indian family values.

9. Spy Bahu

Sana Sayyad portrays the lead role and she is seen as a RAW Agent in the show.

