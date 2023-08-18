Kya Baat Hai! Twitter fans rejoice as they get an AraNsh reunion after weeks, share hilarious reactions over Reyansh and Aradhana's meeting

Balaji Telefilm's new show Barsatein stars Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/24/2023 - 20:21
Reyansh

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms is a powerhouse production house, known for shows that create a legacy. The latest is a new show titled Barsatein, starring Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles.

So often than not, it happens that audiences appreciate the chemistry between the two leads when a new show is launched and it takes a little while to create a fandom for the two. But, it was a different case with Barsatein, and Shivangi and Kushal.

ALSO READ:WOW! Shivangi Joshi takes over as the most loved TV personality with the launch of 'Barsatein', Tejasswi Prakash and Harshad Chopda come next on the list

Reyansh and Aradhana are definitely in love, but the heartbreak and misunderstanding that the two are facing is much more poignant now than ever. 

From their chemistry to the love-hate trope, fans have developed an affinity for Aradhana and Reyansh already.

The two have burned the screens up with their chemistry and fans call them #AraNsh with love. But, fans of the the show are very excited because they finally got to see a glimpse of the old AraNsh, full of banter and some really sweet chemistry. Fans were excited and they took to twitter to share their love:

blockquote class="twitter-tweet">

Give me "na na na" once a day & I won't complain at all #Barsatein #AraNshpic.twitter.com/b3g3FWuQ0b

— (@IshaReddy_) August 22, 2023

The show has picked up a great pace and is the highest-rated fiction show on the channel as of now. Fans are tuning in to see what the story will be like moving forward. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Relief! Aradhana isn’t the one getting married, Reyansh excited to know the reality

Nakuul Mehta Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 Kushal Tandon Beyhadh Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hain Bigg Boss 7 Shivangi Joshi Ekta Kapoor barsaatein Sony TV Amir Ali Mishika Mishra Aransh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/24/2023 - 20:21

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
WOAH! Nushrratt Bharuccha, Kajal Aggarwal and more actresses who were replaced in the sequels
MUMBAI: We have mostly seen that when a sequel to a film is made, the male lead is the same, but the female lead gets...
Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 5 contestant Akashdeep Saigal aka Sky to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Exclusive! Tragedy strikes the Brar Family
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Exclusive! “As actors, we should be showing the mirror to society with our movies” - Apoorva Arora
MUMBAI: Actress Apoorva Arora is indeed one of the most loved actresses we have in OTT space. She is loved for her...
Kya Baat Hai! Twitter fans rejoice as they get an AraNsh reunion after weeks, share hilarious reactions over Reyansh and Aradhana's meeting
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms is a powerhouse production house, known for shows that create a legacy. The latest is a new...
Exclusive! Tanvi Gadkari and Rohal Pal roped in for Amazon Mini TV’s Campus Beats
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.OTT movies and shows have taken...
Recent Stories
Nushrratt
WOAH! Nushrratt Bharuccha, Kajal Aggarwal and more actresses who were replaced in the sequels
Latest Video
Related Stories
Akashdeep
Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 5 contestant Akashdeep Saigal aka Sky to participate in the show?
Shresth Kumar
Shresth Kumar joins the cast of COLORS’ ‘Agnisakshi…Ek Samjhauta’
KHATRON KE KHILADI SEASON 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Aishwarya Sharma performs one of the most dangerous stunts on the show
Wagle Ki Duniya
What is Vandana hiding from her family amidst the wedding celebrations in Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya?
India’s Best Dancer 3
On India’s Best Dancer 3, Terence Lewis compliments Aniket’s dance saying, “You matched up to the level of Hollywood’s dancing legends"
Kunal Sinh Dodia
Proving that he can be a responsible son, contestant Kunal Sinh Dodia charms Mr. Bachchan on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15’