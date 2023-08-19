KYA BAAT HAI! Udaariyaan actress Alisha Parveen aka Aliya's throwback audition video will stun you

Alisha is quite promising in the role of Aliya and her camaraderie with Anuraj aka Armaan is being loved by the fans.
Alisha Parveen

MUMBAI: Colors' show Udaariyaan recently went through a generation leap. 

The makers had introduced a leap last year with Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora and Sonakshi Batra in the lead roles. 

And now, Alisha Parveen, Anuraj Chahal, Aditi Bhagat are playing the leads.

The viewers are in love with the trio's performance. 

Alisha is quite promising in the role of Aliya and her camaraderie with Anuraj aka Armaan is being loved by the fans. 

Well, we came across a throwback video of Alisha and we are left stunned by her talented. 

Alisha looks extremely promising and her confidence says it all. 

Take a look:

This video proves that Alisha was always born to be an actress. 

Before Udaariyaan, Alisha has been a part of shows like Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho, Qurbaan Hua and Gathbandhan. 

The actress started off her career with the movie Talvar.

What do you have to say about Alisha's video? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to tellychakkar for all the latest updates. 

