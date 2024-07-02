Kya Baat Hai! Udaariyaan's Kamal Dadaalia catches up with Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqi and THESE contestants take a look

She quite recently came into the limelight when she rubbished the latter’s allegations on Abhishek Kumar in Bigg Boss 17 saying that he had slapped Isha during a New Year party and spoke in favor of the actor.
MUMBAI: Udaariyan actor Kamal Dadialla has been a well-known face on Indian Television. She was recently seen in the show Udaariyaan as Satti Kaur Sandhu who played the role of Jasmine aka Isha Malviya’s mom in the show. She quite recently came into the limelight when she rubbished the latter’s allegations on Abhishek Kumar in Bigg Boss 17 saying that he had slapped Isha during a New Year party and spoke in favor of the actor.

Kamal has been constantly showing her support to Abhishek Kumar in the Bigg Boss 17 house and recently she was seen at a bash with few of the contestants. She shared some glimpses of the celebrations where we can see BB 17 ex contestants like Rinku Dhawan, Ayesha Khan, Munawar Faruqi, Abhishek Kumar, Sonia and many others. Also seen were Udaariyaan actors Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Check out the fun they had at the party.

What are your thoughts on these glimpses shared by Kamal? Tell us in the comments below.

