Kya Baat Hai! This World Mental Health Day check out These Powerful Celebrities who only came out stronger after battling Depression

October 10 is observed as World Mental Health Day to raise awareness across the globe about the severity of mental health issues and the struggle of the people who battle it. In the entertainment industry, where you are constantly put in front of the public eye, it is hard to survive, not to lose ourselves are to maintain a semblance of balance.

It is not uncommon for many artists to face mental health problems and many eminent personalities have had to battle with anxiety and depression but only fought on and influenced people with their journey.

These are some names among them:-

1. Arti Singh: in an interaction with another portal, the actress came forward and talked about her hesitance on opening up and dealing with depression. She talked about how broken she felt inside and how people came in support when they found out. She said that a depressed patient has to help themselves in the end to pull through.

2. Rubina Dilaik: actress Rubina Dilaik needs an introduction and during her stint in the Bigg Boss house, she opened up about it when Salman Khan had asked her if she had anger management issues. She opened up about having battled depression 9 years ago and also had a suicidal tendency. She added how she one can’t just figure out what’s happening and a lot of doubts about ourselves, with unanswered questions.

3. Jasmin Bhasin: the actress in a previous interview with another portal talked about her struggle when she first moved to Mumbai and how rejection during auditions shook her confidence. She said she began losing confidence and then said how one needs to accept themselves as they are.

4. Ankita Lokhande: post Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise, actress was Ankita was trolled online and to this negativity, she responded during a live session, opening up about having battled depression herself and said how much pain she had to go through and had the support she needed and very firmly stated that the people who don’t like her could unfollow her and stop blaming her for everything.

Some other strong celebrities in this list of survivors are Parth Samthaan, Kamya Punjabi, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia among others who are still unknown and known and are surviving all the same. People in the industry fight, learn to grow, accept themselves and are living a tough life as it is. We only wish for more awareness and power for them.

Credits: Pinkvilla