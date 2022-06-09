Kya Baat Hai! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Harshad Chopda wins fans’ hearts with his acting chops yet again, check out these viral pictures

MUMBAI: Almost after a year Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu Birla gets a clue about Akshara. And now, the two estranged lovebirds, AbhiRa are too close to each other. The audience who watched the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai online are going gaga over Harshad Chopda's performance as Abhimanyu.

Harshad Chopda just ruled the screens with his FIRST reaction after listening to Akshara sing again. It had been months since he listened to her voice. Though Akshu's voice would keep ringing in his head, Abhimanyu would block it out using headphones. However, after hearing her voice and her singing again, Abhimanyu remembered all the moments Akshara sang. His first reaction was happiness and a huge smile. Harshad's fans are going gaga over the same.



Abhimanyu's emotions switched soon, recalling that he hadn't heard about Akshara for about a year. The pain enraged him and Harshad Chopda aced the complexities of the emotions very well, leaving everyone speechless.





Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most watched TV shows in the country. Ever since Harshad Chopda started playing the role of Abhimanyu, his fans have increased evermore. And every day, Harshad leaves them impressed with his acting chops.

