Kya Baat Hai! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Pranali Rathod or Harshad Chopda, who has the most Instagram followers?

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show stars Pranali Rathod as Akshara and Harshad Chopda as Abhimanyu in the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi. Their fans have lovingly given them the ship name of AbhiRa and cannot wait for their social media posts and reels.

YRKKH has gained immense success since it began in 2009 and now Pranali and Harshad have taken the baton forward with the show’s success having reached new heights.

While Harshad and Pranali have their own fan following on social media, do you know who among them has the highest Instagram followers?

The handsome and dashing Harshad has a fan following of 3.8 Million. His profile not only has some eye candy worth photoshoots but also fun BTS from his show YRKKH.

Pranali on the other hand has made people fall in love with her innocent hey courageous character of Akshara and she enjoys a fan following of 2 Million.

So the word is out, Harshad has a bigger fan following than Pranali!

