KYA BAAT HAI! Before Yukti Kapoor, Mudit Nayar has romanced these popular television divas in his shows

MUMBAI :Mudit Nayar is currently seen in Star Plus' show Keh Doon Tumhein where he is essaying the lead role.

The actor is seen playing the role of Vikrant in the show and is paired opposite television hottie Yukti Kapoor.

Fans are in love with Mudit and Yukti's on-screen chemistry.

The fresh jodi has worked wonders and the viewers are looking forward to their journey in the show.

Well, before Keh Doon Tumhein, Mudit has been a part of many TV shows and romanced several beautiful actresses.

ALSO READ: WOW! Yukti Kapoor on her show Keh Doon Tumhein: “I hope our show attracts the viewers because of the beautiful locations where we have shot the scenes

So, let's take a look:

1. Teri Meri Love Stories - Shilpa Anand

The actor was paired opposite Shilpa in an episodic series which also had Viraf Patel. It was a love triangle story.

2. Anamika - Annie Gill and Shivani Surve

Mudit was seen opposite two actresses in the show, one was Annie and other was Shivani and the viewers loved their on-screen chemistry.

3. Badi Devrani - Megha Chakraborty

The chocolate boy of the small screen romanced actress Megha in the show and fans loved their jodi.

4. Devanshi - Helly Shah

Mudit and Helly's on-screen pairing in this show worked wonders.

5. Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein - Simran Pareenja and Debattama Saha

Mudit's performance was quite appreciated by the fans in this show and so was his chemistry with Simran and Debattama.

Who's jodi with Mudit did you like the most? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Keh Doon Tumhein: Oh No! Puru goes missing, Kriti gets shaken by a threatening call







