KYA BAAT HAIN! Alice Kaushik attends beau Kanwar Dhillon's parents' wedding anniversary celebrations, the actor shares HEARTWARMING pictures

MUMBAI: Kanwar Dhillon is well-known for his negative characters in the shows, but with Pandya Store, fans witnessed a completely different avatar of him as Shiva Pandya.

Meanwhile, Alice Kaushik is portraying the role of Raavi in the show.

Their pairing has been much in buzz for all the right reasons.

Fans have showered immense love and support to Alice and Kanwar's jodi of Shiva and Raavi in Pandya Store.

Apart from being a great on-screen jodi, Alice and Kanwar are terrific actors.

The duo has been painting the town red with their love for a long time now and fans are mesmerized with on and off-screen chemistry.

Kanwar and Alice perfectly complement each other which makes them the most loved jodi on the small screen.

The duo's fan following on social media is rapidly increasing with every passing day.

Kanwar and Alice are very active on social media and keep posting all the latest happenings in their personal and professional life.

The much in love couple never fail to drop cute comments on each other's posts.

Kanwar and Alice are inseparable and their social media pictures prove it.

Well, Kanwar has now shared some pictures on social media where we could also spot Alice.

The actress attended Kanwar's parent's anniversary celebration and the beautiful snaps from the gathering are simply picture perfect.

Take a look:

Alice and Kanwar are gibing major relationship goals ever since they have been together.

Fans are simply thrilled to see how Alice is getting along really well with Kanwar's family.

What's your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

