Kya baat hain! THIS famous YouTuber earns lakhs of rupees for his video, READ

MUMBAI: These days, many youngsters are trying to earn through YouTube videos. In fact, nowadays, YouTube content creators and Instagram influencers are the ones who are making the most money, sometimes more than the CTC of a CEO.

While many actors are also trying their hands at YouTube videos, social media influencers and vloggers are also leaving no stone unturned to come up with good content. They too are becoming popular among viewers. They are also earning a whopping amount for their work.

Amit Bhadana is one of the most popular YouTube content creators. He earns lakhs of rupees for his video and has a net worth of crores.

The 27-year-old YouTube content creator makes hilarious videos on his channel and has a large audience on social media. He hails from the North Delhi town of Johripur. Amit completed his schooling at Yamuna Bihar School and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in law.

Amit Bhadana has a YouTube channel by his own name. He had started the channel on October 24, 2012, but started posting full videos from 2017. His first YouTube video was titled 'Exam Be Like Board Preparation Be Like'. So far, Amit has a gigantic 23.5 million subscribers on YouTube. According to media reports, he earns Rs 10 lakh for every video that he posts on YouTube. Amit also earns through his Facebook, Instagram, and other social media accounts. In addition to earning Rs 10 lakh for one video, Amit Bhadana, reportedly, has a total financial standing of around Rs 52 crore.

Talking about his personal life, though Amit Bhadana has never publically spoken about being in a relationship, his fans and followers believe that Riya Mavi is his girlfriend or fiancée. One of Amit's closest friends is Parmish Verma with whom he often collaborates for videos.

