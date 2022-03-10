KYA BAAT HAIN! THIS special person pays a surprise visit to Shoaib Ibrahim on the sets of Anjooni and it is not his wife Dipika Kakar Ibrahim

This time, it was not Dipika who gave Shoaib a surprise visit but it was someone as special as his wife who dropped at his set leaving him delighted. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 10/03/2022 - 13:07
MUMBAI : Shoaib Ibrahim made a smashing comeback with his new show Ajooni a few months ago. 

The show airs on Star Bharat and it has been working wonders ever since then. 

Ajooni also stars newbie Ayushi Khurana in the lead role opposite Shoaib.

Fans are in love with Shoaib and Ayushi's fresh on-screen pairing. 

The show is doing great and fans are loving how the storyline is progressing. 

We all know that Shoaib enjoys a good fan following on social media. 

The actor keeps his fans updated about all the latest happenings in his personal and professional life. 

Well, we all have seen in Shoaib's Instagram stories and also his vlogs where his family members, especially his wife Dipika Kakar who keep giving him surprise visits on the sets. 

But this time, it was not Dipika who gave Shoaib a surprise visit but it was someone as special as his wife who dropped by at Shoaib's set leaving him delighted. 

It is none other than the actor's mother. Yes, you heard it right!

Shoaib is extremely close to his mother and we have seen it time and again. 

The actor shared a beautiful selfie with his mom and mentioned in his caption that his mom made his day. 

Take a look:

Well, Shoaib definitely had a great day with his mom visiting his workplace and surprising him. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

